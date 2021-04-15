The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has issued a decision to administratively close the “Darbar Express Restaurant” facility in the Mafraq Industrial Area in Abu Dhabi, which holds the commercial license number CN-1423893, for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 in the matter of food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued thereunder, as well as Because of its danger to public health.

The authority explained that the food control report stated that the administrative closure decision came as a result of repeated many violations related to food health and safety requirements, including failure to adhere to the cleanliness of the facility in general, food preparation areas and on kitchen floors, and failure to adhere to the maintenance of the hand wash and its extensions and placing foodstuffs on it. And lack of commitment to close sanitation openings in food preparation areas, in addition to non-compliance with uniforms, head cover and gloves during handling and handling of foodstuffs, and monitoring the continued presence of insects in the facility.

Despite the succession of inspecting the facility, the inspectors’ remarks related to the health and food safety requirements were not responded to, as the inspectors issued three violations against the facility during the period from February 22 to April 12, but the conditions of the facility were not corrected and the observations received against it were fulfilled.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will remain in effect until the violations are corrected and the facility meets all the necessary requirements to ensure the health and safety of food.

She stated that the administrative closure decisions and the detection of monitored violations come within the framework of the inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and confirming the supervisory role to ensure that all establishments adhere to food safety requirements, explaining that all establishments of different nature and food products are subject to periodic inspection by inspectors of the authority to ensure that Complying with food safety requirements.

The authority called on the public to contact it, and to report any violations that are detected in any food establishment or when suspicion of the contents of the food item by calling the Abu Dhabi government toll-free number 800555 so that the authority’s inspectors take the necessary action to reach safe and sound food for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. .





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

