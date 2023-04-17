It was not unusual to find tourists dragging suitcases through the center of Murcia at noon this Sunday. Thus, they left the city at the end of the Spring Festival that “have had many visitors from abroad, I don’t know if more than ever”, according to the president of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas, Juan Pablo Hernández, during the official ceremony of closure of the barracks, held in the Jardín del Malecón.

The passers-by who swarmed through the area agreed with him by revealing their places of origin. “Our daughter studies Primary Education here, at the University of Murcia, and we have decided to bring her back to school and, incidentally, get to know the festivities,” explained María José, from Jaén, accompanied by her family and waiting for find a hole in a ventorillo to eat. “We are surprised by the number of people that were on the street this Saturday, and the taxi driver told us last night that there were even more on Tuesday!” Commented her husband Matías with pleasant bewilderment. “The Burial of the Sardine is like a carnival mixed with a Three Kings Parade, until now we had not seen anything like it,” she confessed.

A few meters away, and with an aroma of michirones with which one could already feed oneself, Cristina and Lorenzo queued up to get a table at the Peña El Salero hut. “I am from Águilas, but she is from Granada and we live in the city of the Alhambra,” Lorenzo explained, acknowledging that it is not the first time that she has come to Murcia during Spring Week. “Before the pandemic we came twice and, with everything calmer after the coronavirus, we have decided to stop by again,” stressed Cristina, who had not been able to taste until noon this Sunday, almost ‘in extremis’ the most traditional food in the orchard”. “This weekend everything was at its best,” she remarked.

Also, along the same lines, it was ratified by Francisco Cantabella, president of the Peña Los Güertanos, which has had a small venue during all the festivities right at the entrance to the Malecón garden. “Things started hesitantly the first weekend, but from Bando de la Huerta we have been full and with queues of more than an hour to get a table,” said Cantabella, who has also noticed this increase in visitors from other communities. autonomous. «We have seen a lot of Andalusians, from provinces like Málaga and Córdoba; We are also from Alicante, but we are more accustomed to receiving them”, he stressed, commenting that, “all of them are always treated with the utmost affection, because we are welcoming and because we want them to come back”. In fact, he acknowledges that “many times we have to guide them through the menu to guide them on what to eat, depending on the taste of each one.”

Cantabella does not have, however, it is clear if this increase in clientele is going to translate into greater benefits for the clubs, which must be remembered that they finance their activities throughout the year, by 90%, thanks to what they earn during these hard days of work without personal remuneration. “Now we have to do numbers, since the margins have been scarce, because we have not raised the prices of the letter to the same extent as the rise in inflation that we have endured to buy the raw material,” said President Hernández, from so that “higher turnover does not have to translate into more income”.

A gift from the groups



“We must always remember that the Spring Festival – without forgetting Easter – is a proposal that we organize and offer to the public by the groups with a great effort throughout the year,” added Hernández, highlighting all the work done and from which the entire economy of the city benefits, “with hotels and restaurants full.” In fact, Hernández stressed that “the influx of people, to practically all organized events, has been nonsense.” The feeling is that, with the fear of the pandemic buried, which was still floating around at the beginning of 2022 and which changed many daily habits that were taken for granted until then, a certain philosophy of ‘Carpe Diem’ has been rescued.

With a clientele that was looking for a space in the barracks this Sunday until the last moment, the festivities were rounded off with a performance by the Peña Huertana El Celemín under the cover of the old Huerto de las Bombas. In that same place, the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, highlighted that the spectacular weather that has been enjoyed throughout the week has helped “the success of some parties, with our idiosyncrasies and that increasingly attract more visitors.” Up to 1.2 million people gathered in the city for the Burial of the Sardine », he asserted. The Murcian spring expands.