The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi announced today that Al Wathba Wetland Reserve will be closed temporarily to visitors, starting next Wednesday, provided that the reserve will continue to receive its visitors in the winter season during next November.

The closure of the reserve came with the start of the bird nesting season, as the authority recorded the start of nesting flamingos in February after they were nesting at the beginning of March, as nearly 1,000 nests have been recorded so far, indicating that the nesting season in the reserve will be a successful season.

The closure of the reserve, which coincides with high temperatures and the approaching summer, will contribute to the protection of bird nests. Moreover, the authority will complete the maintenance of the reserve’s facilities and infrastructure to provide an environmentally friendly interactive atmosphere and provide an unforgettable experience for visitors.

The authority also revealed that five other types of birds began nesting in the reserve, which included important migratory and resident birds, such as: Alexandrian plover, Abu spinner, red jaguar plover, collared plover, and white-tailed cats that usually nest on land near roads and around lakes.

Ahmed Al Hashemi, Acting Executive Director of the Land and Marine Biodiversity Sector at the authority, said: “We were pleased to discover the early flamingo nesting season, which began last month … To ensure that the nesting season continues successfully, Al Wathba Wetland Reserve will be closed as part of our commitment to preserve bird species and biodiversity. Who sheltered the reserve. “

Al-Hashemi pointed out that the reserve’s success in attracting important birds for nesting is a positive indication of the improvement of conditions and the provision of a suitable environment for the reproduction of birds, which confirms the sustainability of the ecosystems in the reserve and the success of the authority in managing it effectively, which contributed to increasing the number of birds and early nesting opportunities.

Al Wathba Wetland Reserve has proven to be very popular, as the number of visitors has reached more than 17,000 since the beginning of its opening to visitors in January, and it is expected that the total number of the season will reach more than 20,000 visitors as the site used to receive visitors for two days a week. This is the highest number of visitors to the reserve since the public was allowed to visit it in 2014.

Visitors enjoyed watching birds, practicing photography, and hiking to get to know the important species housed in the reserve, and through the designated walking paths inside the reserve, visitors were able to closely learn about the natural features and habitats, the types of animals and plants housed in the reserve, and watch the flamingos closely.