François Vié The Sage Coordinator of the infectiology-vaccinology group of the French Association of Ambulatory Pediatrics

Would the Covid-19 epidemic affect children more? In the latter, the positivity rate (number of positive tests for Covid-19) reaches 8.5% in 10-19 year olds and 10% in 0-9 year olds, against 6.4% in the general population, according to figures from the Public Health France agency for the first week of January. What do these numbers mean? Should we see an effect of the English variant or the start of the school year? Pediatrician François Vié Le Sage responds to Humanity.

How to explain this increase in the positivity rate in children?

Francois Vié Le Sage We analyze it as an effect of the fortnight’s vacation. We have known for several months that most of the virus transmissions are intrafamilial. Contagions mainly take place from adults to children, very exceptionally in the other direction. What we are seeing now is further proof of this. After the holidays, when the children have seen their families, especially with the end of year celebrations, they return to school more contaminated. Note also that, when the viral circulation increases in the whole population, the number of affected people also increases, in adults as in children. Finally, with the advent of rapid antigenic tests, we are testing a lot more, including children.

Could the presence of the English variant in France have an impact?

Francois Vié The Sage The English variant is more contagious than the strain we know today. But it does not appear to be the cause of the increase, as it has hardly circulated in France so far. In the coming weeks, however, that could change. In England, it contributed to it, but in a fairly moderate way in children.

This mutation raises a lot of concerns. Is it more dangerous for children?

Francois Vié The Sage The data we currently have shows that the variant is not more serious for the youngest. Just as it does not seem more dangerous for the adult. On the other hand, the English variant is about 56% more contagious, for both adults and children. But the latter remain less contagious than adults. The clusters identified in schools generally originate from vertical contamination, from adults to children. I’m talking about children from 0 to 15 years old. Adolescents get closer to adults: they have more risky behaviors, so they are more likely to transmit the virus.

Faced with the risk of an uncontrolled resumption of the epidemic, would closing schools be a good solution?

Francois Vié Le Sage At the French Association for Ambulatory Pediatrics, we are campaigning so that schools do not close. Their closure has a very perverse effect on the child, both emotionally, socially and in terms of learning. Wearing a mask from 6 years old, and especially 11 years old, keeps schools open. Even if it has an impact on the bonds and communication between children, it is much less than a total closure of schools, which would be a disaster. It should be a last resort solution. And we must close only if we find ourselves in a situation of total containment: making this choice while parents continue to go out and work would be the best way for children to return home to infect themselves. Moreover, I can assure that, if we do not see an increase in hospitalizations of children for Covid-19 in our pediatric emergency departments, our adolescent services are crumbling under hospitalizations for attempted suicide, anxiety disorders. , depressive syndromes… They have never been so full. This is the consequence of the confinement, the closing of schools in the spring and the anguish that this caused… Leaving schools open is still the best way to avoid this. Unfortunately, a third full containment is not impossible.

Could additional measures be taken, particularly in canteens, suspected of being high places of contamination?

Francois Vié The Sage It is clear that the dangerous places in schools are canteens. There is a higher risk of contamination, since the mask is not worn when eating. And you can’t change all the premises in a snap. This is a real problem for which there are no real solutions yet. Closing the canteens would pose a risk that children will not eat well. We know very well that there are social circles or regions where meals in the canteen are essential. This therefore raises the question of how parents could organize themselves. I think we have to find local solutions depending on the establishments. And if parents can pick up their children for lunch, let them do it.