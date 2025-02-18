The Spanish electrical system will change significantly during the next five years. At least, if the planning that the government has on the table continues its course. At this time, the capacity of the nuclear park will go from 7 gigawatts (GW) to 3 GW from … power. A situation that will cause, according to the latest report by the International Energy Agency (AIE), an increase in consumption of gas.

A long -term problem whose reflection is already appreciated, and that the origin aggravates them. The dependence of Russiadespite having diminished gas imports, it remains very high. It is now added USA as a key supplier in the middle of a commercial war. The nuclear blackout equation has a difficult solution.

First, about electric production, the IEA has been very sharp by warning that Spain will trigger gas consumption if it maintains the closure of the nuclear. Warns that the electrical system will depend on combined cycles unless storage increases.

The energy agency dependent on the OECD It foresees that global electricity consumption will increase at a faster rate than in the preceding years. This situation, for the moment, is not very pronounced in Spain despite the fact that the government itself has a clear commitment to electrification. In Spain, the Design expects the demand for electricity to increase at an average annual rate of 1.9% for 2025-2027. Enough for doubts about what will happen with that need for light when from 2027 there is less nuclear power.

The key to electricity that comes from nuclear energy is the stability it offers to the system. At the moment, renewables cannot offer that supply guarantee. In this sense, the only technology that has the ability to maintain a stable power is gas.

In fact, as ABC reported in the framework of the 20th anniversary of the Combined Palos de la Frontera (Huelva), some companies – Naturgy – begin to do maintenance and improvement tasks in their gas plants against The nuclear blackout and the consequences it will have in Spain.

Where the gas comes from

It is a problem in itself to replace a technology without polluting emissions such as nuclear energy with another with emissions such as gas. But the real conflict arises with origin.

According to the latest statistical gas bulletin of EnagásUSA has become the first supplier of demand coverage in Spain. In January, as stated in the monthly document that the system manager elaborates, the American country contributed 10,454 GWh, which meant 29.3% of the demand. Everything that is brought from the United States arrives by boat; That is, it is liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Second is Algeria, with 10,119 GWh, which represents 28.4% of the total. Although from the Algerian country gas also reaches tube directly. The third origin in quantity is Russia, which despite having reduced the volume since last year, continues to represent 18.1% (6,464) of the total.