On Thursday, the capital, Beirut, as well as most of the Lebanese regions, witnessed the closure of many restaurants and shops, and the owners of a section of small shops in the capital’s markets, mini-markets, fruit and vegetable shops, and pharmacies closed their doors for fear of a further rise in the exchange rate, and incurring losses. extra.

In the morning, the closure extended to shops selling clothes, shoes, household items, and others, which made the city’s main markets appear in the afternoon hours almost closed, and the roads almost empty of shoppers and traffic.

The high price of bread

In a related context, the Ministry of Economy and Trade quickly set the price of a bundle of Lebanese bread of the family size at 29,000 pounds, on Lebanese soil, after its price was 24,000 pounds a few hours ago.

The head of the Consumer Protection Association, Zuhair Berro, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia, “The country is witnessing a rapid collapse of the lira, and within 3 days the price of the dollar rose against the lira by 10,000 lira. It is normal for the merchant and the consumer to be afraid.”

He added, “We are witnessing a large purchase of consumer goods by citizens and storing them in homes, because expectations indicate an accelerated rise in the collapse.”

Berro explained: “The reason for the collapse is the choice of the Lebanese for a specific political and economic pattern, and it is still controlling them and will lead them to difficult places in the absence of bold decisions and leaving the market to banks and major merchants and speculations on the lira.

In a field tour of Sky News Arabia on some merchants who did not close the doors of their shops, on Thursday, the owner of a butcher shop in a Beirut neighborhood said: “We have not closed until now, but undoubtedly closing is better in these circumstances.”

He added, “The price of a kilo of meat has increased since Wednesday noon from 500 to 600 thousand pounds (the price per kilo is $10), but we did not raise the price on Thursday, as some did, and we do not know what awaits us tomorrow.”

On the commercial street of Hamra, the young woman, Siham, entered a fast food restaurant and ordered a zaatar manoushe. The arrival of urgent news stating that the exchange rate of the dollar has risen, to decide to raise the price of the manouche in moments.

taxi fare

On Hamra Street, also the pulse of the capital, Beirut, taxi drivers staged a protest, on Wednesday, and blocked the road in the Bristol Hotel area, objecting to the passenger transportation tariff remaining 50,000 pounds, and one of them said, “According to the fuel price schedule, we have to raise the tariff to 70,000 today and tomorrow.” another day”.

And due to the continuous rise in the exchange rate of the dollar, gas stations were closed on most Lebanese lands, after the price of the dollar on the black market exceeded the price on which the fuel price table was issued last Tuesday.

Gas stations resumed their work when the new schedule was issued by the Ministry of Energy, taking into account what the exchange rate had reached on the black market, bringing the price of a petrol tank (20 liters) to more than one million pounds ($20).

Citizens in Lebanon live in critical hours between buying and storing foodstuffs, and their financial inability to do so on the one hand, and on the other hand, closing stores in these critical hours in front of citizens.