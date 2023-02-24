Today the war of the streaming platforms is more than latent, the clearest examples are Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Star Plus and some more who try to make their fight to get subscribers. one of them ands Cinépolis Klic, which rents the films individually and apparently could not stand competing with other companies.

Through an email, the company itself told its frequent customers that this service will end its operations next may 31, date on which you can no longer see content from said application. This at least will happen in Mexico, through this statement it is also clear that the same fate goes to Latin America.

After almost 10 years, it’s time to say goodbye. We have made the difficult decision to end our operations on May 31, 2023 and we have an important message for everyone who made Cinépolis Klic possible. Learn more information: https://t.co/jextWvBhcM pic.twitter.com/TCFlvMiHRz – CinepolisKlic (@CinepolisKlic) February 24, 2023

Here is a snippet of what is mentioned in his email:

The changes in the home entertainment industry, the consolidation and exclusivity of content on other platforms, and the intense competition in that market, led us to make this difficult decision.

They also mention that this does not affect their main source, movie theaters:

The greatest vocation and strength of Cinépolis will continue to be the exhibition of films and other content in movie theaters, and we will focus all our efforts on this. We will continue to innovate with the best technology to further enrich our customers’ experience and always continue to offer the best service. We are at all times committed to being the best entertainment option.

Remember that the application can still be used until the May 30.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: This current market for applications is getting stronger, especially due to the issue of exclusive series, something that Cinépolis Klic unfortunately does not have.