First centered on the indignation of workers learning of the employers’ plan to close their factory in the spring of 2021, the Bridgestone case saw a growing number of defenders of employers intervene in the debate after a few days. From right-wing political scientist Dominique Reynié to journalist with liberal convictions François Lenglet, passing by many others, the argument is always the same. We are told that tires made in China are sold so cheaply in Europe that it becomes impossible to produce them in a country like France without losing money, which is not the vocation of chefs. business. But the outsourcing of tire production in recent years, which led to the loss of 11,700 jobs between 2006 and 2015 included in the tire industry alone according to the INSEE, is being done less in the direction of China than in European countries or wages are three to four times lower than in Western Europe, whether these countries are members of the European Union or not. “L’Humanité” on September 22 recalls on page 11 that it is in Poland and Hungary that Bridgestone wants to increase its profits by taking advantage of low wages.

The new premises of Thalès shaved after 22 years of use

Regarding the closure of the Kléber factory in Colombes where I worked from 1965 to 1983, I had, in an article published on September 17 on the “l’Humanité” website, shown how much, once made redundant, It is difficult to find work in this industrial branch. In this industry, there is no CAP, the training of workers and manufacturing workers being done on the job. This is why the Bridgestone employees are already “in the syringe” and “alternative scenarios to closure” that two ministers came to boast yesterday in Bethune do not guarantee anything.

Based on my own experience as a former rubber worker, this time I want to show what the disastrous carbon footprint of these production relocations is. When the Michelin group definitively closed the Kléber factory in Colombes in June 1983, it abandoned the production of aircraft tires. Neither the recent factories of the Kléber brand in Toul and Troyes, nor that of Sankt-Ingbert in Saarland had the competent personnel to manufacture them.

Five years later, the Thalès firm participated in the reindustrialisassions of the Colombes site, previously razed to the ground, by bringing together most of its activities in brand new premises and also occupying the recent premises left vacant by the departure of the Eriksson firm. . But, in 2012, Thalès left Colombes to settle in new premises in the neighboring town of Gennevilliers. At the beginning of 2020, the bulldozers once again razed all the premises built or bought by Thalès on the Colombes site. The Leclerc group will build a new store on part of the site and at the same time close the one it has one kilometer away with an underground car park in a popular district of the city. On the former Ericsson site, formerly adjacent to that of Kléber, rental properties sold to investors are already under construction.

In 2009 Kléber closed the Toul plant to produce in Serbia

In the meantime, the Kléber factory in Sankt-Ingbert was closed in 2005, 30 years after its start-up. That of Toul was closed in 2009 when it had started the production of car tires in 1969. In 1983, it was due to lower wages by around 30% in the provinces than in Ile-de-France. due to less seniority, as well as less qualification in provincial factories, the Colombes site was sacrificed. In 2005, then in 2009, the productions were transferred to Serbia, where wages were three times lower than in Lorraine and German Saarland.

Regarding these transfers of production, there is a blind spot in the reasoning of liberal economists who are freelancing by defending the employers’ strategies of relocations on our major audiovisual media, as in the written press. This is the carbon footprint of these relocations. The mere manufacture of a ton of cement releases between 800 and 900 kg of CO2. Cement is only one of the elements that go into the construction of buildings. But global demand for cement is increasing by 3 to 4% per year and this production alone emitted some 3.5 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases in 2019 against 2.3 billion in 2005. Like closing a tire factory in France to produce the same tires in Serbia, in Poland or in Hungary supposes to build a new factory in these countries while one destroys at home another which could still function during decades, we see how these relocations of productions have a disastrous effect on the climate. Because the only justification remains the savings made on wages. In addition to the carbon footprint attributable to the construction of the new plant, there is that of electric power to run it and in Serbia, Poland or Hungary, because it is mainly coal combustion. Then there is the transport of tires on trucks to car manufacturing sites and garages in Western Europe.

These wastes that Schumpeter saw coming

Some liberal economists will advance the idea that this is the theory of “creative destruction” theorized in the first half of the twentieth century by the Austrian economist Joseph Schumpeter. This so-called “creative” “destruction” serves them as an argument to justify this time the “theory of comparative advantages”, conceptualized by David Ricardo two centuries ago. But the transfers of production to countries with low labor costs do not fall under the “creative destruction” induced by technical progress. And the commentators who behave like stooges of the bosses have not read Schumpeter, who wrote in his last work at the end of the first half of the 20th century:

“There is a good chance, it seems, that the ‘beneficent’ competition of the classic type will give way to destructive competition, to ‘a knife war’, where, quite simply, to struggles for controls, carried out in the financial field. However, such maneuvers constitute as many sources of social waste to which are added many others such as the costs of advertising campaigns, the stifling of new methods and so on ”(1)

This is what Joseph Schumpeter showed more than 70 years ago, long before we started talking about the consequences of CO2 emissions on the climate. This is what men like Dominique Reynié, François Lenglet and many others refuse to see today. But it may be that this is an “inconvenient truth”, in view of the private interests of commentators intervening on multiple media.

Gerard le Puill