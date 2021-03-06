The local team of crises, disasters and emergencies in Ajman, in coordination with Ajman Police and the Department of Economic Development, closed a store that had sales that caused overcrowding and overcrowding among shoppers, while not taking the necessary measures and measures, and receiving more than the capacity of shoppers in the store.

The shop was fined 5,000 dirhams for violating the directives regarding the application of precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus.

The Crisis, Disasters and Emergency Team called on the shopkeepers in the emirate to adhere to preventive measures, adhere to the decisions issued to confront the pandemic, limit the spread of the epidemic and reduce injuries, stressing no tolerance in taking firm and strict measures against violating facilities.





