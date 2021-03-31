The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has issued a decision to administratively close the “Restaurant and Wee Pocket Chicken” facility in the Al Dhafra region, due to its violation of the Abu Dhabi Food Law and the legislation issued pursuant to it, as well as its danger to public health.

The authority stated that the food control report stated that the administrative closure decision came as a result of selling and preparing non-halal food in the facility without obtaining the necessary permits, in addition to storing and preparing it with the same equipment and tools used to prepare halal food without separating it.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will continue as long as its reasons exist, as the facility can be allowed to resume the activity after correcting its conditions and fulfilling all the requirements necessary to practice the activity, and the facility must replace equipment and completely clean and sterilize the facility before reopening it to the public.





