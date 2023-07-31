The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued an administrative closure decision against the “Al Raha Gate Restaurant LLC” facility in Abu Dhabi, which holds commercial license No. CN-1496880, for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued pursuant to it. as well as their danger to public health.

The authority stated that the food control report stated that the administrative closure decision came as a result of the confirmation of a number of poisoning cases as a result of the infected people eating grilled chicken meal contaminated with salmonella bacteria due to poor storage of chicken and keeping it at inappropriate temperatures.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will remain in effect until the violating conditions are corrected and the facility meets all the requirements necessary to ensure the health and safety of food.

She stated that the administrative closure decisions and detection of the observed violations comes within the framework of the inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and confirming the supervisory role to ensure that all establishments adhere to food safety requirements, explaining that all establishments of different nature and food products are subject to periodic inspection by the authority’s inspectors to ensure that Compliance with food safety requirements.

The authority appealed to the public to communicate with it, and to report any violations that are monitored in any food facility or when there is doubt about the contents of the food by calling the free number of the Abu Dhabi government 800555 so that the inspectors of the authority take the necessary action to reach safe and sound food for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. .