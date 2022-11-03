The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued a decision to administratively close the facility “JAFCO Supermarket” in Abu Dhabi, which holds commercial license No. CN-4009062, for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued pursuant thereto, as well as for its danger to public health. .

The authority explained that the food control report stated that the administrative closure decision came as a result of repeated high-risk violations and the facility’s failure to implement food safety requirements, which affects the level of food safety and consumer health, including monitoring the spread of insects in the facility, and the low level of cleanliness of refrigerators, floors, and food and vegetable display areas. And fruits, improper storage of meat and display for sale in a very bad condition, in addition to the inefficiency of the fish display area and other violations.

Despite the successive inspection of the facility, the inspectors’ observations related to food health and safety requirements were not responded to, as the inspectors issued four violations and alerted the administrative closure, but they did not correct their situation and complete the comments received against them.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will remain in effect until the violation conditions are corrected and the facility meets all the necessary requirements to ensure the health and safety of food.

She stated that the administrative closure decisions and the detection of the observed abuses come within the framework of the inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and confirming the supervisory role to ensure that all establishments adhere to food safety requirements, explaining that all establishments of different nature and food products are subject to periodic inspection by the authority’s inspectors to ensure that Comply with food safety requirements.

The authority called on the public to communicate with it, and to report any violations that are monitored in any food establishment or when they suspect the contents of the food item by calling the toll-free number of the Abu Dhabi government 800555 so that the authority’s inspectors can take the necessary action to reach safe and sound food for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi