Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality closed 54 facilities, last year, due to its failure to comply with the precautionary and preventive measures set by the competent health authorities, to protect society from the risks of transmission of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19).

The violations included non-compliance by workers to wear masks and gloves while working, non-compliance with physical spacing, and adherence to health conditions in the shops, including the cleanliness of equipment and the place.

The municipality also confiscated, during its inspection and monitoring campaigns on shops and markets in various areas of Dibba and its affiliated areas, expired, spoiled, and contaminated foodstuffs with insects.

The confiscated items included three tons of expired and unfit for consumption, 287 kg of expired and non-conforming to health conditions, and 158 kg of prohibited items of the items Niswar and milk.

1431 fake and unknown masks were destroyed, 1038 facilities were violated, and 1059 warnings were issued.

The director general of the municipality, Engineer Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, confirmed the continuation of monitoring campaigns to confront the abuses and illegal activities, calling for community solidarity to combat activities that violate laws, to harm the health and safety of society and the environment.

Violations included non-compliance by two workers to wear masks and gloves, and non-compliance with physical spacing.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

