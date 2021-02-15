Dubai Municipality revealed that it has closed 32 food establishments since the beginning of this year, due to the violation of precautionary measures to combat the Corona virus, and the alert and warning of 472 establishments.

The director of food inspection in the municipality, Sultan Al-Taher, told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the municipality inspectors have carried out 5,841 field inspection visits within 45 days since the beginning of this year, to ensure the extent to which food establishments adhere to the procedures and controls set by the health authorities to address the spread of the new Corona virus.

He mentioned that the number of committed food establishments reached 5,264 establishments, and 577 non-compliant establishments, while the number of alerts and warnings reached 472, and 32 establishments were temporarily closed, indicating that the most prominent violations that were detected were non-compliance with social distancing, and wearing personal safety equipment such as masks and gloves during Preparing, not using approved sterilization and disinfection materials.

He pointed to the increased level of awareness of many owners and workers in food establishments in Dubai, and the commitment to precautionary measures compared to the previous period, which witnessed a greater number of violations.

He added that the municipality inspectors check, during their supervisory visits, the daily follow-up records of the health of workers, the recording of sterilization and disinfection operations, in addition to ensuring that food safety requirements are applied to food during reception, preparation and storage, display at healthy temperatures, and the application of hygiene and sterilization procedures, to prevent cross-contamination. , Pest control.

Al-Taher pointed out that the municipality audits all food establishments in the emirate with its various activities, such as restaurants, cafeterias, cafes that provide food, grocery stores, supermarkets, and bakeries, as well as inspects and monitors delivery cars, to ensure that they are sterilized, and to maintain food safety measures after each order, and to change delivery workers. For muzzle and gloves after each order.

He called on all community members to contact the municipality’s toll-free number 800900, to report any violations related to food safety, so that the municipality would deal with the institution immediately, and he said that inspection teams carry out routine inspection visits based on consumers’ reports.





