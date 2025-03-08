The exmonjas of Belorado Monastery They have started working with small groups of diners as a test In its new closing restaurant located in the Asturian town of Arriondas.

The place, which will officially open on Tuesday, is born as a Temporary solution to his economic problems while the demand for eviction presented by the archbishopric of Burgos is resolved.

The excommunicated nuns last June for being faced with the structure of the Church rent the Ribera del Chicu hotel in the eastern part of the Principality, by 1,600 euros per monthwhere this Saturday they have begun to serve meals in two shifts with fifteen diners in each of them, among which were relatives of the cool, without being able to attend more requests.

“We will be with them to death, do what they do“He told the journalists Sandra Pinar, sister of Sor Miriam, who wanted to” emphasize “that” they are not rebel nuns, they are brave. “Julio Mateo, father of Sor Sion, has affirmed that the beginning of this journey becomes A “very exciting day” For the Cars, who want to “do everything perfect.”

“They have to live; because the nuns They live from their work at 100%without any help more than the one we can give them their relatives, “said the parent. The exmonjas of Belorado (Burgos) have already received numerous reserve requests to test some of the dishes that are part of this gastronomic project.

The excrete will dedicate One part of the hotel to its residence and in the other they locate the restaurantin whose kitchen the sisters will be and the dining room will be treated by layers, as Sor Berit advanced weeks ago, one of the former religious who participates in the project.

The gastronomic project, which will combine Asturian traditional dishes and own recipeswill be completed with the implementation of operators to prepare their famous chocolates and with the purchase of a land of 7,000 square meters to raise and train dogs, to develop projects, for example, of attention to battered women or formation of guide dogs.

The Court of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of Briviesca (Burgos) rejected in a car last February the claim of the former religious to suspend the procedure of evictionabout which you still have to decide and there is no date.