There are games that mark the future of a team in the competition and that of the Cartagonova it can be that kind of duel for FC Cartagena Y CD Castellón. The former are obliged to achieve the three points so as not to move away from the descent practically definitively, while the visitors, to get the victory, they could give a giant step in the goal of the salvation. If there is one with more urgencies, it is the team led by Carrión, but those of Garrido cannot be neglected either (follow the game live on AS.com).

FC Cartagena attends this appointment to two points of the salvation, same income that CD Castellón has with respect to the port city painting. If he succeeds, he would overtake the orelluts in a table and he will win the goal if he wins by more than one goal (in Castalia the result was 2-1). For a key duel, Carrion has to Gallar totally recovered and the extreme aims to be one of the novelties of the starting eleven. Meanwhile, the doubt resides in the presence or not of David Simón, absent in the last days.

Regarding the CD Castellón, one point above the drop marked by CE Sabadell, the duel is seen as a unique opportunity to increase rent with the last four places and having permanence much closer. The technician will not be able to count with Krhin ni Muguruza, although it is true that only the Slovenian was an alternative to eleven for the coach. The rest, the team that has signed the best streak of the season in the last section.