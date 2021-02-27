By Fernando Marengo

Partner of Arriazu Macroanalistas

Since 2011 the economy shows a behavior marked by the political cycle: each electoral year the economy grows, while the following year the adjustment of electoral imbalances causes a contraction in activity. The only exception was 2019, the year of presidential elections in recession.

For this year a significant recovery in economic activity is expected, after the deep crisis experienced in 2020. The isolation, product of the pandemic, caused a drop in GDP of the order of 10%, and was the biggest contraction since 2002. As statistics begin to be compared with the months of greatest isolation, we will begin to observe significant interannual growth rates in the different activity indicators. In this way, part of the “growth” would be ensured by the low level with which we will be comparing.

The favorable international context would boost aggregate demand. The world would regain the level of prepandemic activity, with Brazil – Argentina’s main trading partner – experiencing significant growth. At the same time, the increase in the value of agricultural harvest Due to the rise in international prices, it would provide a boost to demand of more than 2% of GDP.

The improvement in activity and the rise in international prices would generate an increase in tax collection of the Government, which could be used to reduce the fiscal imbalance, or even, eventually, to reduce, albeit marginally, part of the heavy tax burden. The lack of prudential policies, especially in electoral years, improves the short-term situation by mortgaging the medium, and not so medium, term.

In capturing a higher number of votes, the fiscal improvement, a product of growth and favorable international prices, will surely be destined to increase public spending, seeking to increase the purchasing power of the population. At the same time, the supply of foreign exchange from the harvest would allow an attempt to improve income in dollar terms, depreciating the exchange rate less than inflation.

What happens to purchasing power will determine the general conditions of the economy. The income transfers made will increase consumption intentions. So that they are not diluted via prices, the Central Bank must provide the necessary foreign exchange to supply the rise in demand for imported goods. If this demand is not supplied, the higher income would end up being diluted in the depreciation of the exchange rate, widening of the gap and the consequent inflationary acceleration.

While the stage looks favorable for consumptionAfter the elections – as is often the case in even-numbered years – we will find a new missed opportunity and the need to make corrections. If a program that seeks consistency in the medium term is not implemented, we will find a fiscal imbalance similar to the marginal one reached towards the end of 2020 but with a higher ratio of public spending to GDP, a new increase in debt to finance this imbalance, higher wages. in terms of dollars and pressure on competitiveness, with a level of net reserves at worrying levels.

And all subject to the international cycle not reversing to avoid further adjustment.

