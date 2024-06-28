The close connection between artificial intelligence and energy

Six months ago, the world achieved something that few expected at COP28, hosted by the UAE, by overcoming geopolitical divisions and uniting efforts to reach the historic “UAE Agreement,” which presented a realistic plan to promote prosperity and sustainable economic growth, while addressing the repercussions of climate change. The conference witnessed the agreement of nearly 200 governments and representatives from various sectors of the global economy on a practical, science-based path to achieve low-emission economic growth, while maintaining the possibility of avoiding global warming exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius. Inclusion was a key element of the agreement’s success. No one was excluded, no sector marginalized, and no solution neglected.

As we move into the implementation phase of the agreement and turn it into concrete steps, the world must intensify efforts and explore all solutions to accelerate progress in this area. It is very important here to benefit from artificial intelligence, which can play a significant role in achieving an orderly, responsible, just and rational transition in the energy sector. Artificial intelligence has enormous potential to support efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, and its advanced technologies can contribute to accelerating the pace of progress by reshaping industrial sectors, improving transportation systems, increasing energy efficiency, and reducing emissions on a large scale.

AI is also helping to enhance climate resilience by delivering and supporting innovations in agriculture, water security and health. It is important here to note that the growth of artificial intelligence will necessarily lead to a significant increase in demand for energy, and we must seek to find a dual solution that secures its great need for electricity and allows it to benefit from its ability to reduce energy sector emissions. Finding such a solution requires technology and energy sector companies to collaborate in new and innovative ways. There are several reasons for optimism, because artificial intelligence is already contributing to enhancing energy efficiency across various sectors. Through the “AIQ” project, a joint venture between G42, Presight, and ADNOC, ADNOC has used predictive maintenance and learning tools. The machine achieves a reduction of more than one million tons of carbon dioxide emissions in just one year.

Other energy companies are using artificial neural networks to address the challenges of ensuring stable supply and storage for renewable energy, by predicting weather patterns and preparing for peaks and troughs. In materials science, researchers are using AI to identify molecular structures best suited for carbon storage. AI is also being used to transform energy-intensive agriculture by analyzing micronutrients, boosting crop yields, and reducing water use by up to 40%.

Over the next five to 10 years, AI is expected to power breakthroughs in nuclear fusion, hydrogen energy, nuclear reactor models, long-term storage, and advanced climate solutions that are unimaginable today. These AI capabilities come with huge energy demands, putting additional pressure on our already strained energy system. Since 2019, emissions from major AI companies have increased by more than 30%, and by 2030, the number of data centers worldwide is expected to double due to the massive processing needs of AI applications, with these new facilities expected to consume as much electricity as a large country like Canada.

Addressing this gap is difficult because no single energy source can meet this massive growth in demand. Big tech companies are starting to work with energy companies to effectively address this challenge. In May, Microsoft and Brookfield struck a deal to build 10.5 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030. Masdar, the UAE’s renewable energy leader, is on track to quadruple its global capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2030 and is exploring opportunities to supply clean electricity to the tech sector. Investment in nuclear-powered data centers has also increased, although they take decades to build. Meanwhile, the world will need about 200 billion cubic meters of natural gas a year, a traditional fuel with the lowest emissions, as well as significant investment in global electricity grid infrastructure to meet rising demand.

Addressing these challenges and reaping the benefits offered by artificial intelligence requires a comprehensive, collaborative approach. Therefore, we plan to host in Abu Dhabi, next November, a session of the “Change Makers Council”, which will be held according to the style of the Emirati Council, in the presence and participation of a number of technology and energy sector leaders, policy makers, investors, and civil society organizations, in order to encourage the exchange of views and discuss the role of Artificial intelligence in achieving the desired transition in the energy sector, and developing a new vision for the relationship between energy, artificial intelligence, and achieving comprehensive economic growth. Thanks to the forward-looking vision of the leadership in the UAE, and in light of the country’s role as a responsible and reliable energy supplier, its firm commitment to sustainable development, and its distinguished position in the field of artificial intelligence – through investment platforms such as “MGX”, and infrastructure developers such as “G42”, and the model The largest and fastest growing language processing giant in the region – Falcon – is keen to establish consensus among all concerned regarding this critical challenge for the future of all humanity. We are confident that building bridges of cooperation between the “energy” and “artificial intelligence” sectors will allow us to benefit from the integration of capabilities and efforts in a way that helps achieve the goals of the “UAE Agreement” and allows us to benefit from the greatest economic opportunity since the first industrial era.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber*

*Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Chairman of COP28