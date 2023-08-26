In the late 1990s and early 2000s, an explosion in popularity of Brazilian telenovelas took place in Peru. These series managed to quickly conquer the hearts of the public. Among the most outstanding productions in Brazil, ‘El clon’ stood as a jewel. This soap opera, which was exported to more than 90 countries, captivated audiences with its innovative plot that addressed topics as diverse as the clash of cultures, the fight against addiction and the possibility of cloning. In addition to its immersive story, the use of striking natural settings gave it a unique visual beauty, creating spectacular shots that left a lasting imprint on the collective mind.

For this reason, here we will tell you what happened with Giovanna Antonelliprotagonist of ‘El clon’, and how he looks now after more than 20 years of the telenovela’s premiere.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Fatmagül’: what happened to Beren Saat, the iconic protagonist of the novel, and what does she look like now?

What happened to Giovanna Antonelli, protagonist of ‘The Clone’?

Giovanna Antonelliwho is currently 47 years old, played the remembered Jade Rachid, character with which she became known worldwide. However, his success did not stop with ‘El clon’, since he was able to replicate his good performance in other Brazilian productions such as ‘The House of Seven Women’, ‘Seven Sins’, ‘Three Sisters’, ‘Vivir la vida’ , ‘That kiss’, among many others.

Regarding his personal life, Antonelli married in 2002 with Murilo Beniciowho played Lucas Ferraz and with whom he also had a romance in the soap opera. Later, in 2009, she married the television director Leonardo Nogueira, with whom she is still married today. The actress currently has three children: Pietro, the result of her relationship with Benício, and the twins Antonia and Sofia, along with Nogueira.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Fantasy Island’: what was the tragic end of Hervé Villechaize, actor of the iconic 70’s series?

What does Giovanna Antonelli look like today?

The Brazilian actress, who prior to her success in “El clon” participated in another famous production such as “Xica da Silva”, is very active on her social networks, where she shares photos with her family and her pet. In addition, she advertises her chain of aesthetic clinics ‘GiOlaser’, which provides laser hair removal services, facial and body treatments, among others.

On the other hand, Antonelli also takes advantage of the large number of followers she has to be able to share motivational talk posts, in order to deliver her testimony of success as an actress and on the business side.

This is how Giovanna Antonelli looks today, as she does on her social networks. Photo: Instagram Giovanna Antonelli

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Pietro Sibille, the popular ‘Mandril’ from ‘La gran sangre’, and what does he do now?

In what other productions did Giovanna Antonelli work?

‘Tropical’ (1994)

‘I played big’ (1995)

‘Xica da Silva’ (1996)

‘Golden Body’ (1998)

‘You decide’ (1998)

‘The force of desire’ (1999)

‘Malhação’ (1999)

‘Family Ties’ (2000)

‘The Clone’ (2001)

‘Cinema Knowledge’ (2002)

‘The house of the seven women’ (2003)

‘The Color of Sin’ (2004)

‘Minha nothing grinds life’ (2006)

‘Amazônia, from Galvez to Chico Mendes’ (2007)

‘Seven Sins’ (2007)

‘Cases and chances’ (2008)

‘Three Sisters’ (2008)

‘Living Life’ (2009)

‘Boy Xavier’ (2011)

‘That kiss’ (2011)

‘The Brazilians’ (2012)

‘The Warrior’ (2012)

‘Helena’s Shadow’ (2014)

‘Rules of the Game’ (2015)

‘Rising Sun’ (2016)

‘New Sun’ (2018)

‘You only live twice’ (2021)

‘Journey’ (2022).

What was ‘The Clone’ about?

“Jade (Giovanna Antonelli) is a young woman of Arab descent who must go to live with her father’s family in Morocco after the death of her mother. Lucas is a young romantic, the twin brother of Diego (Murilo Benício) and the son of a powerful businessman. When Lucas is on vacation in Morocco, he meets Jade by chance and they awaken love between them. However, cultural differences do not allow them to be together. Thus, they will look for a way to make their love come true, while destiny will mark everything that happens in their lives, and in those of the other characters that surround them, ”says the synopsis released by FilmAffinity.

#clone #happened #Giovanna #Antonelli #protagonist #Brazilian