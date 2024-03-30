Last night the clocks were moved forward one hour and daylight saving time started. Anyone who likes to get up early won't mind. Less ideal for an evening person, because they actually go to bed earlier in the warmest season than in winter. Can you, as a night owl, become an early bird? If you want to have less difficulty in the mornings as an evening person, keep to a strict daily schedule, advises chronobiologist Marijke Gordijn.
Chantal Van Wees
