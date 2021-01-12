Image of the Bank of Spain clock during the Filomena storm on January 9, 2021. Conservatorship Division of the Bank of Spain.

In January 1891 the large cast iron, gilt bronze and wood clock of the Bank of Spain was installed and began to function. It is under a tower, crowned by a large golden ball, which shines on the corner of the imposing building that overlooks Madrid’s Plaza de la Cibeles.

According to data from the Conservatorship Division of the Bank of Spain, it had never stopped. Not even under the bombardments of the Civil War, despite being an area severely affected by the rebellious aviation, since the subway station at its feet was a bomb shelter. Nor in the great snowfall of 1971, when Madrid was covered by half a meter of snow.

However, Filomena froze his machinery. On Saturday, January 9, at 11:35 a.m., he stopped. And so it has been for three days, until this Tuesday at noon, the watchmaker expert, who also takes care of the Puerta del Sol clock, managed to start it.

The operation has not been easy. Access to the clock tower is complex due to the narrowness of the cabin. On that occasion the operation was complicated because the entire terrace of the building, also inaugurated in 1891 and which turns its back on old Madrid, was completely frozen.

Gears freeze

“Due to the snowfall and the drastic drop in temperatures these days there has been a freezing focused on the gears of the needles, which has caused them to stop moving,” they point out in the Conservatorship Division.

In his opinion it was not a complex repair; “It has not even been properly a repair. As the ice melted, the mechanism was released naturally. However, it has been necessary to carry out a cleaning and greasing of the interior to minimize the effects of the next frosts and an exhaustive supervision of the operation will be necessary in the coming days ”, they add.

English machinery, created by David Glasgow in 1889, has proven to be of great quality and strength, (even literally bomb-tested). In recent years, the watch has only required two technical stops to solve specific incidents of the machinery. The files do not contain any reference to other types of shutdowns that were not related to their maintenance.

This clock, which as a Bank of Spain building is part of Madrid’s historical heritage, has hardly required new pieces despite its age. “Practically all the machinery is original. The main update was the incorporation of some mechanisms that made it possible to reduce the vertical travel of the weights ”, points out from the Spanish central bank.

The clock that marked the time in Madrid

One of the reasons why the Bank of Spain’s Works Commission decided in 1889 to place a clock on its main façade was to end the mismatch that caused other clocks in Madrid not to tell the time at different times. His arrival was the establishment of the official time in the capital, point out the files consulted.

After a long life, it is still reliable. “The supervision of the operation by the watchmaker is daily. Weekly variation of around 5 to 10 seconds that may exist is corrected, which is usual in this type of watches. In fact, it is something that was already foreseen by the English constructor and indicated it in its original proposal ”. Glasgow won a competition in which three other European houses competed.

In the end, the clock with a chime on three bells that combines the hour, half and quarter strokes had a cost of 386 pounds (9,650 pesetas at the time), in addition to the 5,000 pesetas that were paid to maestro Bernardo Asins for the iron armor that protects it and for its fit, as well as the 204 pesetas paid for the 28 Roman numerals made in brass.

Glasgow made it to measure for the campanile where it is now located and had to be prepared to work on a stone sphere, which would not be illuminated at night, as stated in the specifications.

Similar to that of Puerta del Sol

This clock is similar to the one at Puerta del Sol. “Both share a type of machinery from the English school; They are very special, from the same period and of exceptional quality. In addition, both watches are carefully maintained and cared for so they are preserved and function perfectly, ”they comment at the Bank of Spain.

There are not many watches like these in the world, according to specialists. They have “the charisma and soul of the 19th century watchmaking craftsmanship, impossible to reproduce today”. Of course, few will have such a privileged place from which to see the future of thousands of people who rush through that square every day. And that charisma has given him the strength to be punctual for 130 years, until Filomena temporarily stopped him.