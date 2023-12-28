Thursday, December 28, 2023, 11:49 p.m.



Mercadona, a physical supermarket and online sales company, once again adds clock grapes to its assortment, seeking to once again surprise its 'Bosses' (customers) with its individual and comfortable format, which guarantees highest levels of quality and durability of the product.

This product is displayed in an innovative container that contains 12 washed, seedless table grape grains, ready to be consumed anywhere, as they are packaged in packaging that guarantees their transport without damaging the product, being a way very convenient to eat the grapes without having to prepare or wash them previously.

The design is patented by the Murcian company El Ciruelo and the image in the film is a replica of the famous Puerta del Sol clock.

Mercadona plans to sell more than 850,000 units (20% more than the previous year) of this product in all the chain's stores. Since yesterday it can be found in their stores and while supplies last, as it is a specific and highly demanded product for New Year's Eve.

In addition to this product, Mercadona has three other grape options to comply with this deep-rooted custom, such as the Traditional Aledo grape (grape with seed), from Spain (Alicante) and with an intense Moscatel flavor; the natural bunch grapes (seedless), and the 12 grapes in syrup already peeled and pitted for those who prefer convenience and are looking for something different to welcome the new year.