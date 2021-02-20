Playoff basketball, the good one. Heavy weights exchanging blows, sensation of territories marked by what may come in the future. And defeat the Utah Jazz, which of course it’s news. Quin Snyder’s team had 20 victories in 21 games, from a starting 4-4 ​​to a 24-5 that had the NBA open-mouthed. One loss, against the Nuggets, since January 7, now another nine victories in a row to lead the League and catch up with the great aspirants. Of course, by sensations. Someday they had to lose, of course. And it was, not by chance against some Clippers they are making a lot less noise than last season but they are so much better. Now yes, looking like candidates for the throne. Now yes, a danger for any rival. Also for these Jazz so far pluperfects.

It is 24-6 for some and 22-9 for others, the head of the NBA with Nets and Sixers leading the East and the Lakers in the middle (22-8) but at a delicate moment: without Anthony Davis, without Dennis Schröder … If it seems obvious that the champion will be one of the great favorites if he reaches the playoffs healthy, it is also right now that the Clippers and Jazz will have the highest aspirations there, who played their second duel in a row but the first with real fire. On Wednesday Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were not there, and the victory fell under its own weight (96-114) even without a Mike Conley who also returned for this duel, which was what it looked like it was going to be: tremendous. The Clippers, with his two megastars, they scored 20 more points than 48 hours before (116-112). And they won.

Tyronn Lue changed the atmosphere of the dressing room, harmful last season, and took steps in the formation of a culture which has continuation on the track. With the arrival of Serge Ibaka and Nico Batum, the Clippers are ultra physicalThanks in part to the most explosive version of Kwahi Leonard in a long time, at the level of entering the debates for the MVP. The grip of the defense hyper muscular of his team he dried up capital areas of the Jazz, who did not find comfortable routes to the rim or circulated with the usual joy (only 13 assists); triples didn’t come to the rescue either (not enough when everything else failed) and the rebound went from strong point to Achilles heel through which the Salt Lake City bled: 11-6 on offense, with a definitive pair from Kawhi (at the end, 29 + 5 + 4) and a few big ones from Zubac.

Even so, the Jazz were alive until the end, because they are a great team. They clung to the game when they were shaken in an unusual way in the first half, in which they survived (57-49) after being faced with a dangerous -15 (55-40) shortly before. They came out of the dressing room with their version infernal and with Donovan Mitchell (35 + 4 + 5) pushing to sign a 6-19 partial (63-67) that did not unbalance the game because the Clippers put their foot down firmly, held on and they scratched everywhere: defense, rebounding, cold blood on free throws (a lot at the end) and 3-pointers in important moments from Beverley (17 points, in an excellent moment) and Marcus Morris (17 + 7). Lou Williams’ dribbling of points topped a triumph that is a blow to the table for some Clippers who are doing everything that needs to be done to change their destiny, and its narrative, from last season.

In manifest inferiority first, very aggressive later and finally weighed down by a series of small errors that caused important differences (badly closed rebounds, bad fouls …) the Jazz missed the version hyper productive of Ingles and Gobert (8 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks but less government than usual in the zones). Ever have to lose, of course, and it was their turn a party that does not question its options but promotes those of its rival, some formidable Clippers. This heavyweight crash proved it powerful basketball.