Good feelings give the Clippers. After beating the Lakers in the first game of the season, more chapters to write in this new campaign. They want the complete renovation and reach the goal, so It is not bad to give a review to the one who took you from that path just a few months ago. The Nuggets suffered from this changed Tyronn Lue team, with a more participatory George and with pieces like Ibaka or Batum that seem to have been perfectly adapted. It’s only two days, but There are reasons to be content on the poor side of Los Angeles.

For most of the Clippers roster, including a head coach who was second at the time, to win the Nuggets was supposed to remove a thorn. In the Florida bubble they blew a 3-1 lead in the conference semi-finals and ended up packing their bags, with very bad vibes within the team and an elimination that was considered ridiculous even by the losers themselves. The North American league decided to schedule this game for its Christmas day for this reason, not only because they are two of the strongest in the West but because of the additional morbid to see if in just three months you could give a expected revenge.

Paul George arrived hot from what he had done against the Lakers and continued to spark. It was the one that forced the first good part of the visitors, who distanced themselves with a very fluid game that the locals could not cope with. 16 assists on the first 18 shots made. Not even Mike Malone’s did. The coach tried Campazzo, a bit lost, only three minutes for the -7 conceded with him on the court. The responsibility in that second unit corresponded to Will Barton, who finished with 15 points, and Monte Morris, who finished with 13 points because he played a good minute (30). Again, as against the Kings, the Colorado players lacked more input from Gary Harris or Paul Millsap, players who should get more involved.

The 55-72 at halftime left a bleak outlook for the spectators if there was not a quick reaction. There was not. The trend was maintained for a whole quarter, without even the Nuggets approaching and with a George adding at the same rate as Leonard. It was late when Denver woke up. Jamal Murray scored 10 points in the first 5 minutes of the last period, leaving the distance between the two teams below ten, but neither with those nor with rivals on the ground. A fortuitous elbow from Ibaka to Leonard ended with Kawhi gushing blood from his mouth in an image like we had never seen, lying on the ground and unable to move from the blow. The Clips megastar went to the locker room, where she had to be given eight stitches. Serge Ibaka had to have ice applied to his elbow because of how hard he had given his partner, imagine. Then, with six minutes to go, Ibaka himself and guard Lou Williams each made a triple to sentence his rival.