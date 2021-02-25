Leaving any job behind is not an easy task for a dedicated worker, but when the stage that closes is a stay in the White House, things can be even more complicated. What is the new destiny for someone who has been president, secretary of state or first lady? Making a decision about it is complicated, so many of them tend to take refuge in creation and culture to guide their lives.

The last case is that of Hillary Clinton. The wife of former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State during the term of Barack Obama has launched into the publishing world as a novelist, who has teamed up with Canadian novelist Louise Penny, a friend of his, to write State of Terror, a novel with tinges of thriller politician who will see the light with the Simon & Schuster publishing house in just over six months, on October 12, according to the Associated Press agency.

The plot of the play fits quite well with the personal and professional experience of Clinton, who is also a fervent follower of mystery novels. Thus, it would be precisely set in a secretary of state who has just arrived in office who works for a political rival and who tries to solve a series of terrorist attacks. “Before we started working,” said the Quebec novelist, “we talked about her time as secretary of state. What would be your worst nightmare? State of Terror is the answer.”

In a statement, Clinton herself said that “writing a novel with Louise is a dream come true.” “I have enjoyed each of his books, his characters and also his friendship. Now we are pooling our different experiences to explore the complex world of high-level diplomacy and treason. And not everything is as it seems at first glance ”. Also Louise Penny – published in Spain by Salamandra and described as “the great Canadian crime lady” – has said in the same statement that she said yes “as quickly” as she could when they offered her the “incredible experience” of working with Hillary Clinton. “What an incredible experience to get inside the State Department, inside the White House, inside the mind of a secretary of state while a high-level crisis explodes.”

Although Hillary Clinton had written a few works before, they had all been nonfiction, and this would be her first step as a novelist in a created story. From his memories, yes, but being pure fiction. Her husband, former President Clinton, has collaborated with author James Patterson to create the fiction. The president has disappeared, published in the summer of 2018 and which had a good popular reception. Now repeat with Patterson in The President’s Daughter, which will hit bookstores in June. The former US leader is not only interested in books. After leaving the presidency, he released an album with 11 of his favorite songs, in a selection where jazz and gospel prevailed.

The music and book decisions of former US presidents are always highly watched. You just have to take a look at those that Barack Obama publishes with certain periodicity — usually on the occasion of the summer and the end of the year. Whether you choose Rosalía from among your favorite artists, announce that you are a Jonathan Franzen fan and order his books before they are published, or that you have loved a Jia Tolentino book, it automatically becomes news.

Hence his alliance with the musician Bruce Springsteen to create together a podcast on the Spotify platform called Renegades: Born in the USA. Together they launched two chapters last Monday, in English, but of which transcripts can be found, easier to understand and translate. The first is called Outsiders: An Unlikely Friendship and in it, for 53 minutes, both talk precisely about how they grew up in non-traditional families, outside the system. The second is titled American Skin: Race in the United States and in it they both deal for 42 minutes about their experiences with race and racism throughout their lives.

The different programs were recorded between the months of July and December at the artist’s house in New Jersey, the newspaper has revealed The New York Times, and have been produced by Higher Grounds, Barack and Michelle Obama’s content creation company. In fact, Spotify and Higher Grounds also launched the former First Lady podcast last summer, considered by experts as one of the best of the moment. In her episodes, Michelle has talked about her most personal issues with the lightness that characterizes her, knowing how to bring the most intense content to all audiences. For example, he has recounted the mild depression he suffered during the worst moments of the pandemic, but he also gave clues on how to achieve a lasting marriage. A way to continue being close to his followers and to maintain a certain amount of power, but more personal and relaxed than from the harshness of a presidential mandate.