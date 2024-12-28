Just two months after its premiere on Spanish cinemas, Jury No. 2Clint Eastwood’s 41st film as a director, landed on the streaming service Max last December 20where it is already one of the most viewed in the world.

Its release was long overdue after the North American filmmaker’s problems with Warner Bros., the studio behind the title that was on the verge of avoiding its theatrical release.

Originally conceived as a streaming release and with a budget of $30 million, the Warner’s distrust of Jury No. 2 was evident from the beginning. This made him decide to release the film almost on a token basis in 50 theaters in the United States, as if it were an indie title from a novice filmmaker.

To make matters worse, the company decided that the courtroom drama starring Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette and JK Simmons will also not be up for awards seasonbeing a film precisely one of those that the Hollywood Academy likes so much. A fact that contrasts with productions like Anora either The Brutalistwhich with a more modest budget had many more projection screens.

Clint Eastwood also triumphs in streaming

The premiere of Jury No. 2 It was completely opaque and Warner hardly gave details of the international box office, sharing a figure of 20 million dollars. An amount that clashes with the success of the film in countries like Spainwhere he has achieved 576,239 spectators and €3,468,357 raisedso the collection could be much higher.

Fortunately, we can now enjoy the film on Max, the platform of the Warner Bros. Discovery conglomerate, where it is achieving praise from professional critics and the public. Jury No. 2 tells the story of a family man who is part of a jury in a murder trial, encountering a serious moral dilemma along the way that could influence his verdict to convict (or not) the accused.

The film has managed to put an end to any hint of doubt about whether Eastwood, at 94 years oldis still in full power to lead, after Cry Male (2021), his previous filmsuffered a true campaign of harassment and demolition. Thus, many pointed to Jury No. 2 as the American’s last film in the making, although this one seems to be fireproof and could still have some tricks up its sleeve, as some media outlets such as The InSneider.





