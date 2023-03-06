The Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​the main medical center in Catalonia next to the Hebron Valley, has canceled between 2,000 and 3,000 visits to specialists on Monday and has been forced to postpone 150 non-urgent operations. The cyberattack against its computer system, produced yesterday Sunday, has not succeeded, however, in completely paralyzing the center’s activity.

As reported by the medical director, Antoni Castells, the center maintains its activity in the emergency service and the 800 patients who are hospitalized are receiving normal care, yes, everything is done manually, without computer support, since the Professionals cannot access the patients’ medical records. Strokes and heart attacks that occur during the day will be referred to other hospitals and the radiotherapy service will not work. The center has reported that it has been working for 24 hours to try to recover its computer system, but its managers have not dared to set a deadline for when they will be able to restore normality, although they have spoken that the problem may persist for “days”.

Officials from the Generalitat Cybersecurity and telecommunications agency have indicated that they are still assessing the scope of the attack. Mossos d’Esquadra are also on the trail, but from the outset they have already ruled out that the attack was produced by a hacker installed in the Spanish State. Therefore, they have pointed out that they are collaborating with Interpol.

The hospital notified the attack at 11:17 yesterday. It is a ‘rasomware’ type attack. “There has been no attack on the hospital’s SAP database and thanks to the backup copies, a lot of information can be saved,” they have pointed out from the Government. “We have identified the adversary as a cybercrime company called Ransom House,” they added. This »adversary« has »implemented new attack techniques», they have pointed out. At the moment, he has not asked for any financial amount in return, as is usual.