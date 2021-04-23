For

Trust in time, which tends to give sweet solutions to many bitter difficulties, ”said Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra. Read the phrase like that, with the stroke of a tweet, it sounds great. Then you have to suffer from day to day. The minute by minute. The second to second. The protagonist of this story had to wait 50 years to begin to free herself. However, on many occasions, no matter how time and years go by, many protagonists do not find a sweet way out of these bitter difficulties. That is why this story serves as an inspiration for everyone. So, as Bram Stoker would say: “Go ahead, your mind is cunning, but it has too many prejudices. Don’t let your eyes see what your ears hear ”. Our ears have been hearing too many stories featuring men for many years. Also in the mountains. The first ascent of Everest occurred in 1953 with Edmund Hillary, when the coronation of the first woman came 22 years later, in 1975, with Junko Tabei: Until then it seemed that the leading role of a woman on the roof of the Earth was only for Miss Hawley, the North American journalist and historical chronicler of the expeditions to the Himalayas who was in charge of ‘making official’ all the ascents to Everest. Then, in another mythical scene of climbing, such as The Nose, in El Capitan (in Yosemite), it took 35 years for a woman to make history: the mythical Warren Harding reached its peak for the first time in 1958, while the no less mythical, the North American Lynn Hill, marked a milestone in 1993 by being the first person to free climb this mythical route. Today is the turn to open our eyes to lesser-known stories, such as that of the “Cholitas Escaladoras”. Five women of indigenous origin from the Bolivian city of El Alto (4,200 meters above sea level) who climb the mountains with their colorful skirts, the most marked identity that refers to life in the countryside in Bolivia.

A story of liberation and empowerment, yes. Also a plea to the universal right of all people to enjoy the mountain without any distinction of race, color, sex, language, religion, political or any other opinion, national or social origin, economic position, birth or any other condition. They do not star in a race to arrive before anyone else. Nor of looking for sports records. Nor to feed egos. It is the just claim of some women who yearned for freedom through the mountains. One day Lidia Huayllas, 50, said enough in 2015: “I want to conquer the top of Huayna Potosí (6,090) with my pollera (a traditional skirt). We have been discriminated against for being Aymara and for being women. The woman is always cooking or washing. But women can also climb. In the mountain I have no thoughts, only to be in freedom ”. She was joined by Dora Magueño, Cecilia Llusco, Elena Quispe, Liita Gonzales and 11 other Aymara along with an AP journalist, who learned about the expedition and pointed out stories that we do not usually hear. Then came the Acotango (6,050), Parinacota (6,350), Pomarapi (6,650), Illimani (6,462) and Aconcagua (6,962), on March 23, 2019. This last peak (the highest peak in America) catapulted them to the fame thanks to the magnificent documentary ‘Cholitas’, directed by Jaime Murciego and Pablo Iraburu. The world premiere of Cholitas took place in December 2019, at the last edition of the Bilbao Mendi Film Festival, where it won the Jury Prize. When they came to our country on tour in March 2020, the COVID crisis broke out, so they had to suspend their tour.

The cholitas say: “The ascent to a mountain is an inspiration and passion, what one feels with friends of the group, and always asking permission from the Pachamama and the Achachilas.”





A cholita, strung up and wearing her skirt, climbing a plate of ice with a crampon and ice ax.





A clip from the documentary film ‘Cholitas’, which premiered in 2019 and won the Bilbao Mendi Film Festival Jury Prize.





The dress of the cholita La Paz is with a hat or cap, a blanket and the pollera (skirt).





The cholitas, on Aconcagua, with the Wiphala flag, symbol of Equality and Unity in Diversity.





The cholitas made the highest peak in America, Aconcagua, on March 23, 2019. Their feat served as a documentary that is traveling the world.





The cholitas were born on December 17, 2015 with the ascent of Huayna Potosí (6,090 meters above sea level).





The cholitas wearing the original clothing of the Taypi Province Camacho Community: Dora Magueño, Liita Gonzales, Lidia Huayllas, Elena Quispe and Cecilia Llusco.





Taking advantage of the celebration of Earth Day, on April 22, we have a good excuse to stop at the Pachamama, the one in charge of promoting fertility in the lands. For the Quechuas, it is Mother Earth, maximum deity of the Peruvian and Bolivian hills, and of the Argentine northwest. The word “pacha” originally designated only a time or age of the world, a cosmos or universe, to later go on to refer to a place or space, and to the Earth itself that generates life, and as a symbol of fertility. The Achachilas are the ancestors that inhabit the mountains. Together with the Pachamama, they are the great protectors of the Aymara people. Cholita is a condescending term used to refer to indigenous women in Bolivia. The Cholitas Escaladoras define themselves like this on social networks: “We are a group of Aymara women. Guides wives. We belong to the Association of Guides “AAPTAM” legally established within the association, with legal personality. Registered in the Patamental Government of La Paz. The group of Cholitas Escaladoras de Bolivia was founded on December 17, 2015 at the head of Eulalio Gonzales, president of the association of that management, and Mrs. Lidia Huayllas Estrada coordinator and Representative of the group of Cholitas Escaladoras de Bolivia ”. Dora Magueño, one of the climbers, assures that “the fear of wearing a skirt has been lost and that means that more activities can be done.” The alma mater, Lidia Huayllas, explains, in a fantastic podcast on NPR (National Public Radio), the problems of racism and machismo suffered by the indigenous population: “They did not accept us here with our skirts to go to study. And we all had to wear … pants and a jacket to get into school. When we had to go, let’s say, to an office and everything. The woman in a skirt was not allowed to enter. When you had to go to an important part, you had to wear pants and a jacket ”. The Bolivian Constitution of 2009 recognizes 36 official indigenous languages ​​and a law passed in 2010 prohibits and penalizes racism and discrimination. Until then, a woman for the simple fact of wearing a skirt could be expelled from establishments or public places.

Lidia suffered all this discrimination since she was a child. They raised her with the idea that women should be obedient. Her husband is a tour guide and accompanied her up to 5,100 meters to feed the tourists who returned excited from the summit. He always looked at the mountain, but until 50 he did not have the courage (nor the money) to verbalize what he had dreamed of all his life: “I want to go up.” There are no ages to fulfill dreams. Neither before nor after. It was when I had to get there for her. He did it as an act of protest against the terrible femicide that exists in Bolivia, where a woman dies every two days. Men doubted his abilities and mocked his intentions. “As I was a bit chubby, I said maybe it’s not going… They are adapted to the height, but technically they weren’t, as it was their first outing. The height is there, reaching the summit is much more difficult ”, acknowledged Elio, Lidia’s husband. They had to raise $ 200 each to meet the expenses of the adventure. With the exception of Liita Gonzales (Dora’s daughter), who is a school teacher (one of the plots reserved for indigenous women together with housework and childcare), all the cholitas are married. Their husbands, mountain guides for foreign tourists, accompanied them on the ascent and provided them with the necessary material, especially crampons (metallic traction devices that are placed on the sole of certain types of boots to enable or improve their adherence. to icy or snowy surfaces). The night before they performed an ancestral ceremony to ask Mother Earth for permission to climb the mountain. They spilled liquor on the ground for protection. Then they lit a fire to burn some coca leaves as an offering: “The ascent to a mountain is an inspiration and passion, what one feels with friends of the group, and always asking permission from the Pachamama and the Achachilas.” This is how they conquered Huayna Potosí in 2015. Then there were six more summits, the last one, the most high-profile, on Aconcagua. The one that brought a documentary under its arm and the public congratulations of Evo Morales. They say their next challenge is Everest. They are a little closer than what seemed impossible a few years ago. Tread the summit of equality. Meanwhile, as good mountaineers, they give us a magnificent lesson: the important thing is not the money you have or the means you have, but the desire to feel free …

