An industrial climber fell off the roof of a school in the center of Moscow and crashed

An industrial climber fell off the roof of one of the Moscow schools. The man crashed to death, reports on Wednesday, January 4, REN TV.

It is noted that the incident occurred in the center of Moscow on Bolshaya Molchankovka Street. According to a source familiar with the situation, law enforcement officers have already established the identity of the deceased. The climber turned out to be a certain Denis R. Police officers continue to work at the scene.

Earlier it was reported that three workers fell off the roof of a residential building during snow removal in Podolsk, Moscow Region. Two of them died, the third victim was hospitalized. The prosecutor’s office has launched an audit to determine whether the requirements of the law and safety precautions were observed during the work.