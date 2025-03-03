The climb to Malpaso from La Caleta, on a bike route on El Hierro Island

Today we can get to the island by boat or plane. If you choose the first option you will come from the port of the Christians, on the south of the island of Tenerife. If you do it by plane, it is very likely that you have taken a flight from Tenerife North, although there is another option, from Gran Canaria, although less frequently. Recently I read an article that said that those who visit this island can be considered “heroes.” No, it is not so easy or so economical to get here.

The first time I came to El Hierro Island was in 1995. I remember that we stayed at Tamaduste, very close to the airport. It was autumn and the feeling that we had arrived, in one way or another, to a kind of “end of the world.” Then I had not yet developed the disease of cyclotourism, but since that distant date or I know how much I have visited the island more and more thinking about pedaling it. And now, now I have the clear awareness that iron is also a pedaling paradise. I accept it, you need a minimal physical form, but since the market is flooded with electric bicycles everything has relativized. Well, let’s go with this route.

Today’s proposal is to leave from La Caleta. If you come to the island, it is a accommodation option. Better not the summer months, because it is a suction cup at that time. I tell you from the entrance: it means facing about 1,500 meters of unevenness. That is, if you are not one of those who consider every climb an opportunity to register their username in the Kom of Strava, I who took it easy. You already know the philosophy that permeates our journeys: we shot soft soft. You can even consider spending the full day with this route. Forget the hurry. You are in the iron.





Perhaps that is why, for putting aside the hurries, an option to start is to go around the natural pools of the cove to make clear the stopwatch that you have nothing against him, much less, but who knows that you are going to take your hair a little and you will let it happen because yes. Therefore, enjoy the coast that is observed towards the south of the island in the direction of the Sea of ​​Calmas. What else do you want to fill yourself with a good dose of inner peace? Take the memory with some good photo. Opportunities are not going to miss you. And now, we start the climb, almost all by asphalt, although you have options to leave it aside. Today we go on a simple route.





Add a surrealism point as soon as you leave the cove. To your right they accompany you for a few hundred meters from the army: the general quartering Anatolio Fuentes. An air of neglect, abandonment, decrepitude. I don’t know, maybe there is some kind of life that I have never been able to intuit. Videovigilada zone posters provide, if possible, more air of unreality to these first pedaling. Only when in 2011 the seismic swarm that preceded the underwater eruption saw some movement there.





We immediately give to the road that, on the right you lower you to the airport and the left goes up to Valverde, the town, as they call it on the island. If I have been able to convince you and you go without hurry, you can go down to the airport. They are just 500 meters. It is rarely so easy to access a bike airport. And then, this time yes, from there the climb begins. The natural pools of the caleta, the military quartering and the airport cannot mislead us: here we come to act as authentic grimapeurs and we have to threw the top of Malpaso, 1,501 meters of altitude. Let’s see if we focus.

I have already told you that we pedal especially for asphalt. But forget any burden. Traffic will not be a problem. The reference is very simple: in doubt, up. Thus, you leave a first cross to the right, which takes you to Tamaduste, a puddle that has worked as a summer place for enough people from the town. It has its charm, there is no doubt. In addition, you can enter Malpaís, next to the coast and walk to the gaviotas Roque.





As I said, you up. The next crossing would go down to the port of the stake and, following the road, you could reach the beaches, in the hostel area. This is another route that I may write another day. Today, sorry that insists, the option is to climb and climb until there is another higher point on the island. You have 400 meters of unevenness or a little more to reach the capital of El Hierro, an impressive city in which its skyline stands out in a Downtown always bustling and busy. It depends on the time and day, the same can count on the fingers of the hand the people with whom you are. That said, tranquility and without haste. You are in the iron.

Cross the town through its main street. Look to one side and another. Try to understand this place. Maybe you are crossing it with fog? It is usually quite common. It depends on the time of the year, maybe you even feel how the temperature has dropped considerably. It is not that it is cold. But either heat, right? Come, that we immediately reach the Ecuador of the ascent. Continue along the “New” road in the direction of San Andrés, but leave it when you find the detour to Diañor, along the “Vieja” road, just at the top reservoir of the Hydroeolic Power Plant of the Gorona del Viento. Another day I tell you about this installation.

You just entered the past. The old road helps you to understand where you are. And that the asphalt already meant enormous progress for communications. But this section, until the crossing of Isora, a little before San Andrés, is mandatory. Do not climb the new road. If you go by bike, don’t let this section escape.





You are likely to have to greet some goats in the first horseshoe curves. Be kind, please. You can even stop for a while and chat with them. It is a respite on the climb, it will be good for you. How is the road? Made Dust, right? Well, it has more charm. You are in the iron. You can say goodbye to goats.

Well, San Andrés looks up there. If there is luck and the fog has not entered. No one said you had a clear day. Alisios are part of the landscape. The humidity they contribute is life on this island. Don’t miss us. There in San Andrés you have the option to get closer to the Garoé tree. Just for you to know. Up to you. The only thing you lack is time. But you don’t want to see everything in a day. Maybe you are already thinking of returning to this island again. As I said, I stepped on it for the first time in 1995 and believe me that I have lost the account of the times I have come. I warn you that it can be a contagious disease. You will see if you keep reading.





You only have just under 500 meters of unevenness to Malpaso. Because San Andrés breathes its good thousand meters of altitude. With the winds stuck, the people are one of those who ask you to rebuke if you are marterate or plummifer if you are a normal human being. Choose. By the way, thankfully the people of El Hierro managed to stop a military radar project on the island. I tell you in case you have seen a message that says “neither base nor radar” shortly before reaching the town.

From San Andrés I offer you two options to crown Malpaso. The first is simple: continue the road to the crossing of the flat and there take the detour to the Cross of the Kings. The other, which might seem more appealing, is to follow the path of the Virgin. Why do I recommend the first? Because the second we are going to talk about another day. We leave the path of the Virgin for another article. It has enough relevance to dedicate it to him. So come, do you buy it to me? We go to the flat. Of course, you will cross with the path of the Virgin.

You are pedaling through the Nisdafe plateau. I hope you find it green. The murletes are distributed here and there to plug the terrain. There in front of a poster informs you that you have reached a “line”. No idea? Ok, I will explain it better when I write about the path of the Virgin, but get to the idea that the Virgin passes from hands, with the dancers and the pattern in a tense wait. No joke, be careful.





And you’ve already reached the fila. A length that boasts of Fayal-Born, transition between Laurisilva and the pine forests. There are paths inside. And you should know that they are mostly cyclable. With respect, of course, those who go on foot. We already know that sometimes we get too excited about speed. Remember that you are in the iron. And that forces to get the best of each one.





Take the detour to the left. You feel with you the air route where you just entered. You are almost flying, right? The sky is very likely that it has been opened now. The light is immense. Blue is omnipresent: up, especially. Below, down there, following the slopes of El Julan and its pine forests, the other blue, the sea is left. The Sea of ​​Calmas, that of the underwater eruption of 2011. Of the calm?

Volcanic sand awaits you on the Cross of the Kings. Blue and gray. There is almost nothing left. Follow the front track. There is no loss. You will find a last crossing. What was the slogan? Up. Very good, I see that you have it internalized. It is the last stretch. The 1,501 meters of Malpaso await you. You feel it, right? Happiness. Congratulations. I shut up and leave you with your thoughts.