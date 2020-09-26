The prolonged Indian summer in Russia may result in a damp and snowless period in December, says Alexei Kokorin, director of the Climate and Energy Program of the World Wildlife Fund of Russia.

According to him, global warming has led to an increase in the average temperature over the past 50 years by 2 degrees.

This phenomenon can lead to climate instability, the expert said in an interview with radio Sputnik…

He noted that both periods of warm weather in September and cold, rainy ones have become more frequent in Russia.

Earlier it was reported that on September 25, a temperature record was recorded on the territory of Petrozavodsk for the entire time of meteorological observations. The air warmed up to +21.2 degrees, breaking the 2015 record by 2.1 degrees.

At present, almost throughout the country, the air temperature exceeds the norm. The temperature anomaly in the European part of the Russian Federation reaches five degrees.