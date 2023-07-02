Climatologist Kokorin: up to a third of the world’s inhabitants will become climate migrants by the end of the century

In a worst-case climate change scenario, by the end of the 21st century, about three billion people will be forced to change their place of residence – that is, about a third of the world’s population. The number of future climate migrants was named by climatologist Alexei Kokorin in an interview with RIA News.

If no efforts are made, if everything goes according to the worst scenario, there will be three billion migrants by the end of the century. That is, about 30 percent of the population will change their place of residence. And with the best option – there will be ten percent of migrants Alexey KokorinClimatologist

The climatologist noted that in order to avoid a negative scenario, the authorities of the countries must achieve carbon neutrality.

Even with a favorable outcome of events, part of the world’s population will still be forced to leave their native lands due to a shortage of drinking water, the specialist emphasized.

Paris Agreements

As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, 195 countries and the EU agreed to cut CO2 emissions over the next three decades to keep warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Last June, scientists at Concordia University in Canada concluded that despite efforts to limit greenhouse gases, the goal of keeping global temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels will not be met by the middle of the 21st century.

It turned out that given the current situation, the probability that the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius will be achieved is practically zero. This would require a 43 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030, but they are currently on the rise.

According to experts, the main reason for the failure of the plan to curb climate change is the lack of appropriate technology and political will to implement changes.

Aircraft tracks

Also, scientists at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich revealed that flying aircraft, even under the condition of zero carbon emissions, jeopardizes the implementation of the Paris Agreement due to the effect that contrails have.

The main non-carbon contributor to global warming is cirrus clouds.

It clarifies that the best options would be the development of hypothetical zero-emission aircraft, such as electric aircraft, but this would require new types of batteries that would not account for a significant part of the take-off mass.

Damage to banks

In September 2022, the leadership of the European Central Bank (ECB) warned other banks that they could face legal action if they breached their climate change commitments.

The ECB clarified that compliance with the obligations stipulated in the Paris climate agreement, if necessary, can be ensured by legal methods. Banks were also urged to make sure that the information about their stability is true.