Hundreds of millions of people around the world are suffering from the worst levels of hunger and malnutrition in a generation. Climate change, together with Covid-19 and conflict, are the main drivers of this crisis and have left more than 800 million people suffering from hunger, while close to half of the world’s population cannot afford a diet. healthy.

What we are experiencing is a systemic, multi-causal crisis, a cost of living and human development crisis, threatening lives and livelihoods like not seen in decades. And, as almost always happens, it is the poorest households, those that spend more than 50% of their income on food, the ones that suffer the most. Women and girls, who absorb the shock first as they eat the least – and last – are especially affected, as are boys, who are stunted and have to drop out of school to work .

Millions of households in a vulnerable situation on the border of poverty fall back into it and their inalienable right to adequate food is in danger. The achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are our common project of peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and in the future, is threatened.

While the world has enough food this year – distribution and access is the problem – 2023 and beyond may be much worse, as there simply may not be enough food unless we take urgent action today to safeguard food production. foods.

Agriculture has become more vulnerable to extreme weather events, leading to a significant drop in productivity and crop quality

We recommend a two-pronged approach to these measures. The first focused on alleviating immediate hunger and suffering. The second, in the long-term transformation of food systems to increase their resilience in the face of crises. But none of these actions will occur spontaneously. They will require coordination, not only between actors, but between sectors and issues, combined with greater – and better targeted – investment and financing.

We are pleased to see that this coordination, alignment and discussions about the necessary investments are taking place at COP27, since climate and agriculture are strongly intertwined. As we have seen in recent years, agriculture has become more vulnerable to extreme weather events, which has caused a significant drop in productivity and the quality of crops. We must do everything possible to protect agriculture against these risks.

Agriculture is the livelihood of millions of small-scale producers, who produce 80% of the food consumed in the world. It is also essential for balanced, inclusive and sustainable development, especially in rural, marginal and climatically fragile areas. Family farmers also take care of the environment and natural resources by adopting agroecological practices and other innovative approaches, including the efficient use of fertilizers and other inputs. On family farms, all the Sustainable Development Goals materialize.

Focusing on food and agriculture within climate change discussions could help reduce more than a third of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions produced by the sector, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change ( IPCC).

Only 3% of public climate finance goes to food systems

Despite this clear interrelationship between food, agriculture and climate, the reality is that only 3% of public climate finance goes to food systems. And what is worse, only 2% of these funds go to small-scale farmers and family farmers who feed us. By comparison, the energy and transport sectors receive 80% of the funds.

In this context, it is encouraging that food and agriculture is high on the climate agenda at COP27. The parties have the opportunity to agree a new mandate for the Koronivia joint work on agriculture, a landmark decision taken at COP23 in 2017 that recognizes the unique potential of agriculture to address climate change, addressing six interrelated issues: the soils, nutrient use, water, livestock, methods for assessing adaptation, and the socioeconomic and food security dimensions of climate change in all agricultural sectors.

Although there are several options on the table for the future of the KJWA, we would like to see this work go beyond sustainable agriculture and address all components of food systems, building on the momentum generated by the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit. , to contribute to human and planetary health, as well as climate goals.

In this COP27, a full day of the presidency’s program has been dedicated to agriculture and adaptation, during which the Food and Agriculture Initiative for Sustainable Transformation (FAST) was presented, which was advanced in the 50th plenary session of the UN Committee on World Food Security (CFS), in October 2022. The Initiative aims to increase climate finance contributions to agriculture and food systems.

COP27 is clearly a moment we must seize. A historic opportunity to give food and agriculture an equal seat and voice at the climate change debate table, along with energy, transport and other issues that have always had a greater role.

Only then will the meeting make a significant contribution to the transformation of our food system to provide food security, adequate nutrition and healthy diets for all people, while providing decent jobs and income to small-scale and family farmers and all. food producers and producers.

We must make the moment of COP27 count for people and for the planet.

Elsayed ElkosayarMinister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation (MALR), Arab Republic of Egypt Gabriel Ferrero de Loma-OsorioPresident of the United Nations Committee on World Food Security and Ambassador-at-Large Mission for World Food Security of Spain.

