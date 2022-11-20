In the midst of a global energy and price crisis, with a war in the heart of Europe and with international attention turned away from the climate crisis, the representatives of the almost 200 nations that have participated in the climate summit in Sharm el Sheikh, COP27, have closed an agreement that could be decisive for the future of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. After more than two weeks of complicated negotiations, this Egyptian city leaves the commitment to create a fund for the most exposed nations so that they can face the losses and damages that warming generates and will generate. However, from this summit the call that some countries and environmental organizations wanted to progressively eliminate the use of all fossil fuels has not gone ahead.

This summit had been proposed by his presidency —in the hands of Egypt—, by developing countries and by the UN Secretary General himself, António Guterres, as the COP of losses and damages. This expression includes the irreversible damage that the climate crisis is already causing and that it will cause with more intensity in the future. For example, the islands that will disappear due to the rise in sea level and the impacts generated in the poorest States by meteorological phenomena, which are becoming more intense and frequent, such as the floods that Pakistan suffered this year, which flooded a 10% of its territory and caused 30,000 million dollars of losses.

The debate on losses and damages has always been the great topic postponed in the climate summits that have been held since 1995. But the increase in extreme events —which go faster than had been predicted years ago—, and the Pressure from the most vulnerable nations —which are also the least responsible for the problem— have put loss and damage at the center of the climate agenda for the first time. And the creation of a fund has been achieved, something that at the beginning of this summit seemed impossible due to the rejection of the richest powers, such as the United States, the European Union and Japan, who fear that the compensation melon could be opened and the multi-million dollar claims they might have in the future.

Most nations came together during the summit to demand that OECD members create such a fund. And the European Union ended up giving in and proposed the creation of a fund, albeit for especially vulnerable nations and not for all developing countries. Who is or is not within that very vulnerable category will have to be decided in future meetings, in addition to how that fund will be financed.

The contributions to this mechanism was another of the keys to this matter, because the developed nations did not want to be the only financiers and they asked that other States with a major weight in emissions, such as China, also collaborate. Finally, the final wording of the agreement to create the fund is so open —it includes, for example, explicit mentions of the World Bank and the IMF and the search for other forms of financing— that it does not exclusively bind any bloc, neither the developed nor the to the rest. How that fund will be formed is something that will have to be decided in the coming months. The idea is that it can come into operation from 2023.

“A new stage is beginning that advances in terms of solidarity”, has summed up the Spanish vice-president for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, who has maintained a very active role during the negotiations.

little ambition

As a counterpart to the creation of the fund, the EU had put on the table its demand to start a greater commitment in the cuts of greenhouse gas emissions, with an eye once again set on China, which is currently the world’s leading emitter with almost 30% of the planetary total. This matter has been, finally, the one that has delayed the end of the summit the most, which should officially be closed on Friday. Finally, the EU has not been able to have its demands accepted, which sought more ambition on the issue of mitigation, that is, the reduction of emissions. Ribera has defined the result of this section as “manifestly improvable”.

The fear of European countries and other nations, such as the United Kingdom, was that the final declaration would mean giving up the objective that global warming does not exceed 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels. At the moment we are at 1.1 degrees, and the cut plans that all the signatories of the Paris Agreement have on the table would lead to a warming of about 2.5 degrees, in the best of cases. That is why national plans need to be hardened. At last year’s summit in Glasgow, a call was made for nations to strengthen these roadmaps any time, every year if necessary.

The final declaration of the Sharm el Sheikh summit does not go back on Glasgow, but it does not take the steps forward that the EU and an important block of countries that always push for more robust results in these meetings have demanded. The pressure from the oil and gas producing countries has weighed heavily.

Last year, at the Glasgow summit, the final declaration called for phasing out the use of coal to generate power and also for phasing out public support for fossil fuels. In this COP27 it was intended to go a step further and also include a reference to the reduction of gas and oil, but it has not been possible to find a consensus for this. Decisions at these summits are made unanimously, meaning that only one of the nearly 200 countries participating in these talks can block an issue. And in this matter there are quite a few countries that would be affected, such as the oil nations of the Persian Gulf or Russia. On the other side, in favor of this mention of all fossil fuels, were “more than 80 countries”, recalled Ribera.

In the final phase of the negotiations, the EU has even gone so far as to threaten to withdraw from COP27, because it understood that the drafts that the presidency of the summit was distributing implied going back on what was agreed last year in Glasgow and endangered the goal of 1.5 degrees.

What science establishes is that to achieve the 1.5 target, several things are needed. For example, that global greenhouse gas emissions, which continue to grow year after year, reach their ceiling in 2025 and then fall drastically. In 2030, they should have been reduced by 45% compared to those of 2010. But current plans now lead to a decrease of between 5% and 10%.

That is why it is necessary that the cuts be accelerated and that the countries commit more. Both the US and the EU defend that their national programs are aligned with that 45% cut. For this reason, when people talk about increasing ambition, they usually look at China, which is now the nation that expels the most gases in the world. This country aims to reach the peak of its carbon dioxide emissions, the main greenhouse gas, before 2030 and reduce them from there, something much less ambitious than what the Americans and the members of the community club foresee.

Although the final declaration of COP27 generally advocates continuing with the increase in cut plans, that call is less forceful than what the EU intended. In addition, several countries hoped that this text would establish that in 2025 the ceiling of world emissions must be reached and then drop drastically, but this claim has not garnered sufficient support either at the summit that closed at dawn on this Sunday, two days after what was due.

