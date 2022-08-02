The concerned authorities in Sharjah decided to keep the estuaries of the valleys in the city of Kalba, which belongs to the emirate, open, to facilitate the passage of water flowing from the valleys to the sea, in addition to studying the provision of exits for the valleys whose ends are connected to the sea.

The period of the depression witnessed remarkable solidarity at the official and civil levels, to deal with the damage caused by the torrential rains, turning the event into a real arena for individual and collective initiatives.

In addition to the emergency work carried out by the concerned authorities to alleviate the affected people, the initiatives included efforts from different societal segments and ages.

In detail, the head of the Department of Municipal Affairs in the city of Kalba, Dr. Suleiman Sarhan Al Zaabi, revealed to “Emirates Today”, the decision of the relevant government agencies in Sharjah to keep the estuaries of the valleys in the city of Kalba, affiliated to the emirate, open to facilitate the crossing of the water flowing from Wadi Al-Ras, Wadi Al-Sour and Wadi Wissam. to the sea, in addition to conducting a study to provide exits for valleys whose ends are connected to the sea.

Al-Zaabi indicated that a special committee was formed to follow up on the consequences of the climatic situation in the city of Kalba, consisting of the municipality, the Municipal Council and the Department of Planning and Survey, to discuss the perceptions of the tropical climatic situation that passed through the city.

Al-Zaabi pointed out that the meeting dealt with proposals and engineering drawings for providing exits for the valleys, their ends connected to the sea, adding that the committee decided to keep the mouths of the valleys of the head, the fence and Wissam open to facilitate the passage of water to the sea without hindrances.

He said, “This was the case in the sixties, when the damage was very minor to farms, roads and homes,” adding that the rise in the city’s population to about 40,000, currently, calls for a recalculation with the competent authorities.

Al Zaabi confirmed the agreement on a specific methodology with the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, which included avoiding the effects of rain and preventing the accumulation of water on large areas.

The “With You Hand in Hand” initiative, to contribute to volunteer work, witnessed the participation of more than 1,300 male and female volunteers from the country’s citizens and residents.

The initiative included field volunteer work, such as cleaning the main and internal streets and roundabouts.

It also included coordination between the supporting companies and institutions that contribute to the return to the normal life of the Emirate of Fujairah.

Citizens of Fujairah expressed their thanks for the arrival of food parcels from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives, and for the support they received to mitigate the damage they were exposed to during the passage of the air depression, and they also praised the role of the committee for inventorying those affected by rain and torrential rain in Fujairah, as it insisted on attending to homes and meet the residents in their areas.

And the Fujairah Committee dedicated to the identification of the affected has published a special electronic link to register the damages through it. The teams also started their work to inspect and document the damages, and count the affected people in the areas that were flooded.

The period of the depression witnessed individual and collective initiatives, through which the Emirati society affirmed its keenness to contribute to mitigating the damage, as fishermen and workers in the Emirate of Fujairah took the initiative to remove the wrecked boats from the port, and also contributed to the repair of the positions of the fishermen’s boats “Al Manzal” after they were damaged.

The head of the Fujairah Fishermen’s Association, Mahmoud Al-Shara, said that their workers took the initiative to remove the wrecked boats and modify the port panels that were damaged and deviated due to the passage of torrents on them, and they put cones to prevent traffic on the broken parts of the road in front of the association after parts of it were destroyed, pointing out that the fishermen joined hands and sought to find solutions, and take the initiative to move the boats to safe places to prevent damage to them.

Al-Shara predicted a rise in fish prices in the markets, due to the lack of supply compared to consumer demand.

One of the fishermen of the Eastern Province, Abdullah Al-Zaabi, confirmed that the price hike is normal, pointing out that it is “a temporary matter, because it is caused by the weather conditions and the fishing trips have stopped.” He expected prices to return to normal with the improvement of the weather condition, and the return of fishermen to fishing.

Children also contributed to distributing meals to volunteers, employees and workers in governmental, local and federal institutions, which are working to eliminate the repercussions of the air depression in the eastern region.

A volunteer team official, Aisha Muhammad, said that the presence of children in volunteer work inspires a positive spirit and encourages adults to volunteer.

She emphasized that the volunteer teams give children specific times and simple tasks that suit the nature of their ages and bodies so as not to cause them fatigue or harm.

And she added, “The children participating in the voluntary campaign formed an unexpected number, reaching 50 boys and girls, and they actually contributed to overcoming the effects caused by the depression.”

The girl, Iman Salem (7 years old), from the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, said: “My volunteer was distributing food to the volunteers and the affected families,” noting that she comes daily from the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to participate in volunteering and help those affected.

Her brother Sultan Salem, 11, said: “I participated in cleaning the streets of the Emirate of Fujairah because I like to enjoy its atmosphere.”

The girl “Jouri” from the village area, in the Emirate of Fujairah (9 years), recounted the reason for volunteering in innocent terms, saying: “What prompted me to volunteer was what I saw from my father providing assistance to the affected families and people in the area of ​​the village in which I live, and he sheltered a number of them in our house during It rained, which made me realize that everyone has a duty to perform.”

The child Saud Al Mazrouei (13 years) confirmed that he is ready to complete his volunteering to help remove the monuments that distort the landscape of the beautiful Emirate of Fujairah.

The child, Ali Saeed Rashid Al Mazrouei, said that the reason for his volunteering is his love for his country, and that it is a duty that he will perform without hesitation.

Hoor Ahmed, from the Emirate of Fujairah, reported that she volunteered because she loved her country.

People of determination participate in volunteering

People of determination have effectively contributed to removing the waste that was caused by the heavy rains last week on the streets and homes.

Citizen Nawaf Khalfan Obaid said, “My disability did not constitute an obstacle to my desire to volunteer,” noting that he volunteered to distribute meals and clean streets despite his blindness.

Citizen Abdullah Saeed Abdullah Al-Ghazimi affirmed his keenness to serve his country. He said, “I have one hand that enables me to volunteer in the service of the Emirates, so I went to volunteer to help the affected families, and I will continue my volunteering in the evening period until the effects of the depression end.”

