The United States has experienced this Tuesday an election day with an intensity unknown in its recent history. Many of the voters felt the colossal weight of responsibility to straighten the course of the country, while others went to the polls to save the integrity of democracy. Under heavy surveillance due to threats of violence and harassment of citizens and electoral officials, the day, however, proceeded without major setbacks and considerable sobriety, albeit with an atmosphere contaminated by the specter of conspiracies to perpetrate electoral fraud that they have fed for months from the Republican side related to former President Donald Trump.

The suspicion of potential electoral sabotage made vigilance more urgent. Irregularities that in the past went unnoticed, were highlighted this Tuesday, such as the two vote tabulators that did not work in one county in New Jersey and in another in Arizona, and that forced the votes to be counted by hand; or the delay in the arrival of workers at some voting centers in Pennsylvania that led to a delay in the opening of schools. More serious was what happened in the city of Beaumont, Texas, where harassment of African-American voters by white poll workers was reported and produced an emergency court order that prohibited approaching voters to see their options on the ballot. voting and made it illegal to force them to give their address out loud.

In addition, a polling place in Kenner, Louisiana, with a significant population of black and Latino residents, but a majority white Republican, received the second bomb threat in a week, forcing an emergency relocation to another location. In addition, a mobile application, an Internet portal and a hotline with information on polling places and ballot papers suffered technical difficulties within hours of the opening of the polls. For cases like these, federal observers had to be present in many schools.

The day also registered incidents with electoral observers, such as in Fulton County, Georgia, where two workers were fired after learning of their participation in the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

Furthermore, in many constituencies in populations with significant proportions of minorities, voters were forced to wait patiently in long lines for their turn to vote after planning the day to exercise their right to vote, with almost heroic efforts of coordination of works, family and transportation.

fairer chances



For many African Americans, often excluded from economic prosperity, voting in this election meant a commitment to a political option that offers fairer opportunities. Meanwhile, the elderly, a solid voting segment, went to the polls for their citizen security and tranquility. In the case of minorities, whose older generations lived through the struggle for the right to vote, the exercise of their right means a greater civil obligation.

Poor white communities, displaced by the globalization and digitization of the economy in recent decades, voted to vindicate a resentment fueled by Republicans against a country in which they do not recognize themselves: a more educated America, with dozens of languages ​​they do not understand. , thriving minority communities, rising women, increased social and environmental commitment, and the decline of ways of life that will not return. Clinging to an outdated libertarian decalogue that includes the border, hatred of the impositions of the pandemic, and a general perception that their freedoms are being threatened, their protest vote entailed support for Republican extremism.

Although many results were decided quickly, others will take weeks to settle until all mail-in votes are processed. In 2020 it took up to fifteen days. Hundreds of electoral contests at the local, state and federal levels will define the balance of power in Congress and, therefore, the course of the country, a decision that hangs especially over the swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia, with very close results.