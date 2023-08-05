Home page politics

From: Alexandra Endres

Record heat and forest fires in holiday areas: Extreme weather moves people – but science has no evidence that more support for climate protection arises from this, says sociologist Eduardo Gresse.

In an interview, he talks about what the federal government is doing wrong in climate policy.

Mr Gresse, July was the hottest month since records began. In Germany, even the Bild newspaper warned of the heat at the beginning of July, and thousands of people had to be brought to safety from forest fires on Rhodes. Does that change the Germans’ view of climate protection?

Of course, extreme weather events move people – especially if they are personally affected by them. But there is no scientific evidence that abnormally high temperatures, wildfires or other climate change-related disasters suddenly increase support for ambitious climate policies.

What would the federal government have to do to get more support for a strong climate policy?

The federal government should communicate much more clearly and implement ambitious goals. It would have to say to people: The climate crisis is serious, but we can do something about it, and that’s our plan. It should make it clear that climate policy is not just about regulation – it is also about prosperity and a better quality of life. A clear climate policy plan is currently hardly recognizable from the outside. Of course, it is always difficult to find compromises in a coalition. Especially when there are two parties in government that are as opposed to climate policy as the FDP and the Greens. But people expect the rulers to tell them clearly where to go.

What else do you need besides clarity and ambition?

It’s also about justice. Those who emit the most can easily absorb rising energy costs. You will hardly feel the burden of the climate-friendly restructuring of the economy. But what about the people who already have to scrimp anyway? If climate policy does not give a clear signal that it really takes aspects of justice seriously, then the conflicts will continue to intensify.

What would such a signal look like?

Climate protection and social policy always belong together, that’s important. In the coalition agreement, the government announced climate money that would primarily help people with low incomes. It would be important for it to come soon. It would be good if subsidies for agroecological production were paid parallel to its payment in order to change consumption patterns in the direction of sustainability. Or in transport policy: Investments in the railway infrastructure in connection with the nine-euro or Germany ticket are essential. At the moment, however, it looks as if the climate money itself will not even be decided in the current legislative period.

Nevertheless, why isn’t the increasing number of extreme weather events in our area reflected in more support for climate protection?

In everyday life, this is often quickly overshadowed by other worries, and the climate disappears from the media again. Take the terrible floods in the Ahr Valley two years ago. There was a lot of discussion about the climate back then, and many people were really shocked by the extent of the destruction. But then the climate crisis was supplanted by the pandemic, and today we have an energy crisis and inflation. At the moment we see more of a backlash against climate protection.

What do you mean by backlash?

In September 2019, climate policy was still on the rise, millions took to the streets worldwide with Fridays for Future, hundreds of thousands demonstrated in Germany, the Greens were at a poll high. But now, for the Greens in particular, it is a matter of putting an ambitious climate policy into practice – and that is also difficult given the majority in the government. A lot of people don’t want ambitious climate protection. Others are all the more disappointed because their expectations are not met. That leads to conflict.

Interests, ideologies and power structures

In Germany, the disappointment is reflected in comparatively radical protests.

Several things are happening at the same time. We have the actions of the last generation – at the same time, other groups are protesting that feel overwhelmed by climate policy because it is now beginning to intervene in their everyday lives, in heating, in driving. There are also very real concerns about the war in Europe, the energy crisis, inflation – and some media and parties that are actively thwarting an ambitious climate policy and are also intentionally polarizing. Behind it are political and economic interests, such as the fossil industry, power structures and also ideologies. Take the heated debate about the speed limit. A speed limit would not only benefit the climate, but also road safety. From a scientific point of view, it would only have advantages. Nevertheless, a speed limit cannot be enforced for ideological reasons.

How likely do you think it is that humanity will still manage not to exceed the 1.5 degree limit?

For quite unlikely. Our study “Hamburg Climate Futures Outlook” shows that this is mainly due to the social driving forces, because from a purely physical point of view the 1.5 degree limit would still be achievable. Two factors in particular are currently preventing the world from moving towards deep decarbonization – i.e. towards an economy and society that no longer emits net greenhouse gases.

Businesses need to be more active

Which two factors are these?

Global consumption patterns are one factor. We see very clearly that emissions from consumption are constantly increasing and are associated with major social inequalities. The other lies in the strategies of the companies. Although many companies have set themselves climate protection targets, overall we do not see the corporate sector as a whole supporting decarbonisation.

At the same time, the climate crisis is getting worse and worse. Will this perhaps bring us to a social tipping point at some point from which committed climate policy will no longer be questioned?

I think the term “social tipping point” is misleading. A tipping point would mean that development cannot be reversed once it is passed. I’m skeptical. Rather, research shows that societies move dynamically. Sometimes it goes in one direction, then in the other. And right now the pendulum is swinging back.

Are there also developments that give you hope for the climate?

The global spread of fundamental norms such as “climate justice” and the mobilization of – especially young – people who are involved in the climate movement and in politics gives me hope. Climate lawsuits are also important developments, as is a public debate that is increasingly climate-centric. Change is not happening as quickly as we would like. But in addition to the brakes, there are also social forces that are moving in the right direction.

Eduardo Gonçalves Gresse is a sociologist and senior postdoc at the Cluster of Excellence “Climate, Climatic Change and Society (CLICCS)” at Universität Hamburg. CLICCS investigates how climate change and societal developments influence each other, and derives from this which “climate futures” are possible and plausible. Another focus of Gresse’s research is sustainability governance, particularly in Brazil.