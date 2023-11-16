I’m 32 and time is running out. For myself and for the world. For me because my eggs are not available indefinitely. And for the world because, well, for example because this summer the extreme weather broke all global records. After much deliberation, I now know that I would like to have a child, but how can I reconcile that with my donations to Extinction Rebellion? Isn’t it much better not to put children on the planet?

I talk endlessly with friends and my boyfriend about how we can combine that desire to have children with saving the earth. And we’re not the only ones with that question. In a study in ten countries among a total of 10,000 young people between the ages of 16 and 25, published in 2021 in a scientific journal The Lancet, four in 10 respondents said they weren’t sure if they wanted to have children because of the climate crisis. And although I don’t lie awake every night, this is also a question that regularly keeps me awake: what kind of world do you raise those children in? And can you ever answer this, or is this a question that has always existed?

Environmental tax

First the facts: people are bad for the environment.

The average Dutch person emits 9 tons of CO 2 out, according to the information agency Milieu Centraal. Then the calculation is quickly made: more people means more emissions. So having a child is bad for the climate. That also confirms one research from Oregon State University from 2009, remarkably enough the only original scientific research on this subject to date. Almost everyone who thinks about children and the climate is familiar with the results: having a child undoes almost all other environmental measures. My vegetarian meals and camping holidays just across the border do not outweigh the environmental impact of a baby.

However, the results of the study are open to criticism. The researchers included all possible CO in their calculations 2 emissions of the children, including the emissions of both parents. In doing so, they assumed that mother and father are responsible for 50 percent of their child (after all, they are the ones who bring it into the world), for a quarter of their grandchild’s, one-eighth for a great-grandchild, and so on. With this calculation method the CO 2 meter up. According to the scientists, each new child in a developed country would emit 60 tons of greenhouse gases per year – a huge difference from the 9 tons per year that Milieu Centraal calculated. Parents are held responsible for emissions that occur hundreds of years after them.

Transatlantic flying

But in the fourteen years since the study was published, more research has been conducted into the environmental impact of children and new methods have been developed to tackle CO 2 . It is now known that people can significantly reduce their ecological footprint by not flying, driving electrically, insulating the house and eating vegetarian. The Washington Post showed such a positive future variant in its own analysis of the figures: suppose America achieves its 2050 climate goals, then having a child will be less damaging to the environment than driving a car or flying transatlantic. And who’s to say that there won’t be more innovations that will allow us to limit our climate impact?

I send the results to a friend who spontaneously starts cooing when she sees every stroller. Of all the concerns we have around parenting, climate is one of the biggest.

“Good news,” I text, “we can reproduce!”

“Very good,” she responds, with two exclamation points. ‘I just wonder whether the world is also a nice place for our future duckweed?’

Disaster scenarios

That is the second climate fear: not the impact that children have on the climate, but the impact that the climate will have on them. It is a real fear that the coming generation will suffer from global warming. The risk of extreme weather is increasing: this summer we saw a variety of floods, forest fires and storms. And climate change does not only affect nature. Wars over raw materials, climate refugees: such disaster scenarios are already happening. It is that pitch-black version of the future why I donate to Extinction Rebellion.

That eco-anxiety is not just something that bothers future parents. This year, research agency Morning Survey surveyed parents worldwide on behalf of computer maker HP about their feelings about climate policy. A whopping 91 percent of respondents were concerned about climate change, which influenced whether they wanted more children. More than 60 percent of parents said they were “probably” willing to pay more for sustainable products, even as living costs rise. So a little eco-anxiety about the fate of their children might not be a bad thing.

Mini people

I call my sister. She has already passed on the decision to have children: there are now four (very successful) mini-people walking around her house.

“To be honest, it wasn’t really something I thought about when I got the first one,” she says. “Not that climate change didn’t exist yet. I just hadn’t thought about the fact that not having children was also an option.”

“And what if you decided now?” I ask. I try to coax an answer to my question out of her.

“I wouldn’t have made a different decision. Having children also touches on meaning: what makes your life worth living? And that is so personal. You can only make that decision for yourself.”

So no ready-made advice from my sister either. Perhaps a clear answer to the question is ‘children and climate, do they go together?’ just a wishful thinking of mine. Actually, I want someone to tell me that everything will be fine: as long as I drive an electric car and don’t send my child on a flying holiday, everything will be fine!

Pros and cons

But perhaps the question itself is unfair. Bringing a child into this world is more than a matter of pluses and minuses. As my sister says, the desire to get them is one of meaning. Children are not consumer goods. Placing the responsibility for children’s emissions squarely on parents ignores the fact that the biggest polluters are still corporations. According to Environmental Defense 25 companies worldwide are responsible for 50 percent of all CO 2 emissions. Individual actions have an influence, but achieving the climate goals above all requires good policy (something to remember when we go to the polls again).

Ultimately, these are not studies that give me anything of an answer to the question of whether my desire to have children is okay. I also can’t make it a simple sum. Saying out loud that I want a child feels like taking the plunge – in the same way as falling in love. The most important things happen in my subconscious. The sudden endearment at the sight of baby socks. Suddenly thinking that a stroller with wide wheels would be very useful in the woods. These are all thoughts that point to a child-shaped hole in my heart. All the studies I have read have had little influence on this.

To rescue

It is a poem by the American Maggie Smith, Good Bones, which comes closest to how I feel about it now. In the poem she shows how she tries to sell the world to her children:

Any decent realtor / walking you through a real shithole, chirps on / about good bones: This place could be beautiful, / right? You could make this place beautiful.

It is that belief, that the world can be a beautiful place, that fuels my desire to have children and my environmental activism. This world is worth it. Beautiful enough to share with a son or daughter. Beautiful enough to save.