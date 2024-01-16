By 2050, the climate crisis could cause 14.5 million deaths and $12.5 trillion in economic losses worldwide. This was calculated by the technicians of the World Economic Forum in a report that attempts to measure the impact of global warming on human health.

The document was presented today, Tuesday 16 January 2024, on the second day of the foundation's annual convention, taking place as always in Davos, Switzerland, where the main exponents of the world's political and economic elite traditionally meet.

According to the analysis, global warming risks generating 1.1 trillion dollars in additional costs for the healthcare systems of individual countries over the next twenty-five years, worsening the burden on infrastructures and doctors who are already often struggling today.

Going into more detail, the authors of the report believe that the most dangerous climate event for human health is floods, which could cause as many as 8.5 million victims worldwide by 2050.

In second place in this macabre lethality ranking is drought, with a forecast of 3.2 million deaths in the next five decades.

From an economic point of view, however, heat waves cause the highest toll: the estimate is 7.1 trillion dollars in economic losses due to lost productivity.

Nello study it also warns that the climate crisis will trigger a catastrophic increase in various pathologies. Warmer temperatures, in fact, will increase both the reproductive period and the geographical area of ​​mosquito colonies, virus vectors, which will thus lead to a greater spread of diseases such as malaria, dengue and the Zika virus, even in climatic zones moderate and previously less affected like Europe and the United States.

It is estimated that by 2050, half a billion more people than today could be at risk of exposure to vector-borne diseases.

Global warming will also exacerbate global health inequalities. The most vulnerable people, including women, young people, older people, low-income groups and hard-to-reach communities, will be hardest hit by climate-related impacts.

Regions such as Africa and South Asia will be more exposed to climate change, a condition made even more risky by the limited resources these populations can rely on today in terms of adequate infrastructure and essential medical equipment.

According to experts at the World Economic Forum, there is still time to limit the damage but “it is imperative that politicians recognize and address the insufficient preparation of health systems in mitigating the health consequences” of the climate crisis.

The report reads: “Unlike Covid-19, which caught governments and the global health sector by surprise, there is a unique window to adapt and prepare health infrastructure, workforces and supply chains for the growing impact of the climate crisis. Collaborative efforts involving multiple stakeholders and industries are essential to address these challenges and achieve a thorough and comprehensive transformation of the healthcare system.”

