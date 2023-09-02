Addressing climate change only as something that will happen to future generations makes less and less sense. The crisis triggered by the human being with the use of fossil fuels is here and its impacts are more and more noticeable. The climate emergency has once again left a trail of tragedy, death and ash in the northern hemisphere this summer with the waves of extreme heat and the gigantic fires that have fiercely hit Canada, Greece, Hawaii, Tenerife… And no, this It’s not the usual heat. The data handled by the main international agencies that monitor the climate and meteorological events indicate this and point to the hottest summer documented in the world up to now.

These June and July were the warmest June and July that have been recorded so far on the planet as a whole since direct measurements began in 1850, according to monthly reports prepared by the Copernicus Climate Change Service, of the European Union. In the absence of the publication next week of the official Copernicus report, the data also suggests that exactly the same thing happened in August. Therefore, this has been the hottest summer on the planet for at least the last 174 years.

“Although the data is very preliminary, it is likely that this month will also be the hottest August in our global temperature records,” Zachary M. Labe, a researcher at Princeton University and NOAA, told EL PAÍS earlier this week. (the acronym in English for the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). According to measurements collected by Climate Reanalyzer, a visualization tool created by a team at the University of Maine from NOAA measurements, on all but two days of August—the 13th and 14th—global temperatures were the highest daily recorded so far for that same month. The data collected by Copernicus point to the same thing, say sources from this organization.

Additionally, July 6 was the hottest day on record so far, with an average surface air temperature of 17.08 degrees Celsius. To find the previous record —which was 16.8 degrees— you only have to go back to 2016. This last piece of information should not be lost sight of: the hottest summers of the last 174 years are concentrated in the last decade, one more sample of the warming process that the planet is experiencing due to greenhouse gases and that is increasing. Also July as a whole was the hottest month ever recorded.

While in the northern hemisphere it is summer, in the south it is winter, and yet the highest global temperatures are always reached during the boreal summer. This is because there is more land in the northern hemisphere than in the south, and the air over the land surface warms more than it does over the ocean.

But, to understand the process that is leading to all these records in 2023, two main factors must be taken into account, says Labe. On the one hand, The boy, a pattern of climate variability that is associated with warmer temperatures in the Pacific Ocean that ends up affecting the planet as a whole. Until this summer, the weather was under the influence of The girl, the opposite phenomenon, but in June the conditions for the formation of The boy. This climate pattern is cyclical, so another cause that is already structural must be considered: “long-term warming caused by human-caused climate change,” adds Labe. “In other words: temperatures are already rising due to climate change, and The boy temporarily increases these temperatures even more”, sums up this scientist.

“Climate change is here. It’s frightening. And this is only the beginning. The era of global warming has ended, now is the time for the era of global boiling”, warned António Guterres, UN Secretary General, at the end of July. “We have entered unknown territory due to the exceptionally warm conditions in the North Atlantic Ocean,” Copernicus also pointed out in July, referring to another of the record events experienced this summer: the warming of the Atlantic waters.

Spain: more than half of August in a heat wave

Climate change manifests itself with an average increase in temperatures, but also with a hardening of local extreme phenomena, such as heat waves, which are becoming more numerous. A good example is Spain. Provisional data from Aemet (State Meteorological Agency) indicate that the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands have experienced four “confirmed” heat waves this meteorological summer (June, July and August). “It is evaluating whether a possible farm meets the requirements,” explain sources from the Ministry for Ecological Transition.

In total, the four confirmed waves add up to 24 days (the fifth that is under study would add three more days to this calculation if confirmed). The worst was the last: it lasted nine days and affected 32 provinces. In addition, 56% of the days in August were under the effects of heat waves. In the case of the Canary Islands, summer ends with two waves, which add up to 10 days in total.

A heat wave is an episode of abnormally high temperatures that lasts for several days and affects a significant part of a geographic area, such as a country. But there are no concrete, precise and unified criteria throughout the world. The Aemet considers that there is a heat wave when there is an episode of at least three consecutive days in which at least 10% of the stations that are taken as reference register daily maximums above the average for the months of July and August. of the period between 1971 and 2000. Since 1975, the Aemet has recorded more than 70 events of this type in mainland Spain.

This summer is the fourth with the most days declared in a heat wave in the series. When the data is analyzed, again, another proof of the global warming process that is being experienced now appears: the summers with more days in heat waves are again concentrated this decade. In 2022, the record was set, with 41 days. They are followed by 2015 with 29, 2017 with 25 and this 2023 with 24.

“This is a trend, this summer confirms what organizations such as the World Meteorological Organization or Aemet tell us,” says Teresa Ribera, third vice president and acting minister of Ecological Transition. “But, for the first time, this summer we have faced debates on how cities should adapt or the impacts of climate change in sectors such as tourism,” adds Ribera. “Climate change is going to impact all areas of the economy,” she warns.

“The heat of now is not what it was before,” emphasizes the environmentalist and popularizer Andreu Escrivá. This expert insists that it is a mistake to think of climate change as something that will only impact future generations: “In the early 2000s, when I was studying Environmental Sciences, it was already said that climate change is something that will affect future generations. And we keep talking about the same thing, about our children. But the future generations from 30 years ago are already us”. “Climate change is having a greater impact on the elderly [por ejemplo con la mortalidad asociada a las olas de calor] and I am more worried about my parents and the parents of my friends than about my friends’ children”, adds Escrivá, who also warns that this does not mean that the future ahead will be even worse.

A man leans out of the balcony in the El Raval neighborhood, in Barcelona, ​​during one of the torrid nights in August. Gianluca Battista

How bad that future will be in the coming decades—that is, how far warming can go—is still in humanity’s hands, although bringing the planet within safe limits requires an urgent turnaround. and drastic, as the last great scientific report of the IPCC, the panel of international experts linked to the UN, made clear. “We have known for a long time that the burning of fossil fuels leads to an increased likelihood of dangerous heat waves, and now we are experiencing the reality of those predictions. Without a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, we can only hope that these heat waves will continue to worsen for the next decade or more,” Labe said.

Warming impacts not only temperatures, but also available water. Although the influence that the climate crisis may have on rainfall is not entirely clear, experts do point to a condition in the so-called agricultural drought and hydrological drought, that is, soil moisture and available reserves. Because the increase in temperatures implies greater evaporation, which in turn decreases the reserves and increases the thermal stress of the vegetation.

The IPCC report also pointed out that an increase in “hydrological and agricultural droughts” has already been observed in the Mediterranean area. In addition, an increase in the arid area and fires was predicted if global warming reaches two degrees (it is already at 1.2) compared to pre-industrial levels. In addition, the IPCC warned that “in southern Europe, more than a third of the population will be exposed to water scarcity if it reaches two degrees.”

This week the country’s dammed water reserves were at 37.6%, which is more than 15 points below the average for the last decade for this same week of the year, which is 52.9%. The main problem is the rainfall deficit that has been affecting a large part of the country for more than a year and that is taking some basins to the limit, with cuts in irrigation and impacts on the price of some products, such as olive oil. , which is shot.

The most complicated situation continues to be experienced in the Guadalquivir reserves, which are at 19.5% of their capacity. Something similar occurs in the Guadiana basin (which is at 24.6%), the internal basins of Catalonia (24.1%) and, to a lesser extent, in the Ebro (37.6%).

The Ministry for Ecological Transition prepares monthly a report situation about the drought. The last one, dated July 31, indicates that 38.4% of the national territory is on alert or emergency due to temporary water shortages. This indicator takes into account various measurements (such as storage volumes in reservoirs and river flows) and is used to determine supply problems that may arise, such as restrictions on irrigation and supply to populations. that are taking place There are four scenarios: normal, pre-alert, alert and emergency. At the beginning of August, 10.2% of the national territory was in an emergency situation and 28.2% was on alert.

The situation is somewhat better than at the beginning of summer thanks to “the rainfall in May and the more localized rainfall in June”, which “allowed for a significant improvement in the situation in the southeast of the peninsula”, describes the ministerial report. However, in most cases it takes a really rainy autumn to reverse this drought, which is also aggravated by global warming that is already impacting the entire planet. “Climate change is happening here and now,” Escrivá insists. “The world my parents grew up in no longer exists,” she concludes.

