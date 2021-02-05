It shows everywhere. In the thaw of the Arctic; in Ghaziabad (India), the city with the most polluted air on the planet, and especially in the lungs of its inhabitants, breathing the pollution that causes up to 7 million deaths a year around the world, according to the WHO. In the plastics that descend to the bottom of the Mariana Trench, the deepest point in the ocean, eleven kilometers downstream, because, paradoxically, where it is difficult for human beings to reach their waste arrives … Also eight kilometers towards the Heaven, in the dunghill that the Everest route has become. It is felt in the Amazon, which is running out of trees due to the action of companies producing meat, soybeans and wood, and because of the closure of the president of Brazil, Bolsonaro, who denies global warming caused by the hand of man. And it is also detected in the massive extinction of species, the loss of biodiversity that, according to the Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES, in English), is behind this global pandemic.

And although it is noticeable so much, it is not enough for the governments of the countries to just take effective measures, so an international movement such as Extinction Rebellion has decided to fill the streets of cities with posters as graffiti using as a resource the ‘street art’, in a new attempt to provoke a change of direction in the environmental policies that can change the course of a certain future.

Illustration by the Spanish David de la Mano. / HE

Like that of our country; The Spanish Office for Climate Change has just published an exhaustive report in which it outlines a complex panorama: rising temperatures, increasing droughts and extreme weather events, degradation of seas and coasts … And all this at the expense of the economy from our pockets; Just taking a look at tourism, the months of July and August will become, if we do not remedy it, so hot that they will scare visitors, and in winter it will cause a shortage of snow in the ski resorts. But there is more and more fearful, especially when he talks about the fact that we will witness the appearance of other zoonoses (jump from an animal virus to human beings, such as Covid-19), and he cites the West Nile fever detected last summer in Andalusia.

Alliance between science and art



The idea of ​​the posters launched by Extinction Rebellion and the art movement linked to it, Street Art Rebellion, is called ‘LovePlanet, making art in the city to change society’, and seeks to “raise awareness of the need to act now against environmental disasters and the extinction of biodiversity ”. Anyone can participate by downloading the posters from the website of the environmental movement in France (extinctionrebellion.fr), where the initiative was born, which has spread to the whole world, to be able to print and stick them on the walls of cities and towns. Afterwards, the ‘creators’ of these ‘collages’ will be able to photograph them and they will be posted on the organization’s website. “In the absence of political action – they explain from it – the alliance between science and art seems the best way to see humanity react and commit to the survival of all living beings.”

Above, a graffiti by the Norwegian artist Pobel denounces the thawing of the Arctic on a street in his country. In the middle, in Bilbao, Extinction Rebellion Bizkaia.

In our country, ‘graffiti’ can already be seen on the walls of several cities, including Bilbao, as explained by Romain Lauféron, a Frenchman living in our country who coordinates this international environmental movement in Bizkaia: “It seems to us a very appropriate initiative to report , because the traditional manifestation is very complicated right now, and because of its artistic dimension, because it connects in a very direct way with people and manages to transmit this climate emergency that we are suffering and the urgent need to act. For this, we must challenge society and right now we see in this option a more effective hook than the typical protest march ».

The posters will be removed by the urban cleaning services, but Lauféron plans to organize a gallery in exhibition format so that they can be exhibited in a more durable way. The posters are original illustrations conceived by 48 artists from 14 internationally recognized countries, among them the muralist and illustrator David de la Mano from Salamanca, considered by the Lonely Planet guide as one of the ‘coolest’ illustrators in Latin America thanks to a mural that he decorates The city of Buenos Aires. Collaborate in this initiative with a proposal that carries the message ‘We do not defend nature, we are nature defending itself’.