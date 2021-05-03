If at home we have a tabletop globe we can see that it is a geometrically perfect sphere that rotates on an axis that joins the north pole and the south pole. But our planet is not so perfect and its rotation oscillates slightly periodically for reasons that have been studied for decades.

This phenomenon, called polar movement, is the displacement experienced by the poles as a result of minute deviations in the axis of rotation.

One of the factors that is currently forcing this displacement is the massive melting of glaciers as a result of global warming.

In fact, research has shown, this massive unraveling has led to marked changes in the Earth’s axis of rotation since the 1990s. Which shows the profound impact that humans are having on the planet.

Changes in the distribution of the Earth’s mass around the planet cause the axis and therefore the poles to move (NASA).

THE AXIS AND THE POLES MOVE

Changes in the distribution of the Earth’s mass around the planet make the y-axis, therefore, the poles move. In the past, only natural factors such as ocean currents and the convection of hot rocks deep within the Earth contributed to the drift position of the poles.

But new research shows that, since the 1990s, the loss of hundreds of billions of tons of ice per year in the oceans as a result of the climate crisis has caused the poles to move in new directions.

The research, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, found that the direction of polar drift changed from south to east in 1995 and that the average speed of drift from 1995 to 2020 was 17 times faster than that from 1981 to 1995. In total, since 1980, the position of the poles has moved about 4 meters away.

“The accelerated decline in water stored on land, resulting from the melting of glacial ice, is the main driver of rapid polar drift after the 1990s,” conclude the team, led by Shanshan Deng of the Institute of Geographical Sciences and Natural Resources Research of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Massive melting of glaciers has tilted the planet’s rotation 4 meters since 1980 (DPA).

HUMANS ARE CHANGING THE POLES

Gravity data from the Grace satellite, launched in 2002, had been used to link melting glaciers to pole movements in 2005 and 2012, both following increased ice losses.

But Deng’s team’s research breaks new ground by extending the link before the satellite launch, showing that human activities have been shifting the poles since the 1990s, almost three decades ago.

Glacier loss has accounted for most of the change, but the researchers also point to groundwater pumping as another contributing factor.

The Castaño Overo glacier, in the province of Río Negro. The glaciers of the Andes, key pieces for the subsistence of the ecosystems of the area, suffered a general loss of mass between 2000 and 2018 due to global warming (EFE).

Groundwater is stored below the Earth but, once it is pumped for drinking or agriculture, most eventually flows into the sea, redistributing its weight around the world.

In the last 50 years, humanity has extracted 18 trillion tons of water of deep underground deposits without being replaced.

Groundwater storage map for the Earth’s 37 major aquifers using GRACE data, showing depletion and replenishment in millimeters of water per year (La Vanguardia).

But, although the movement of the Earth’s axis is not large enough to affect daily life, scientists argue that the scale of this impact means that it is necessary to declare a new geological epoch, the Anthropocene.

Since the mid-20th century, there has been a marked acceleration in carbon dioxide emissions and rising sea levels, the destruction of wildlife, and the transformation of the land by agriculture, deforestation, and development.

The vanguard.

Look also



Look also



GML