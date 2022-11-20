The conference approved the establishment of the Loss and Damages Fund, which will be dedicated to compensating developing countries for the damages they incur as a result of climate change.

The delegates applauded after approving the establishment of the fund during a closing plenary session, after two weeks of arduous negotiations over the claim of developing countries for compensation from the rich polluting countries, for the damages resulting from the repercussions of climate change.

Conference chair Sameh Shoukry urged countries to agree to the final climate agreements presented at the end of the conference.

Shoukry said in the closing plenary session: “I appeal to you to adopt the draft resolutions that I will present to you.”

The Egyptian Foreign Minister added, “The world is watching, and I call on all of us to rise to the level of expectations entrusted to us by the international community, especially with regard to the most affected countries that have contributed the least amount to climate change.”