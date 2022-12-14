The Arte chain has just released a miniseries of three documentaries commissioned to cyril dionthe successful director of morning, after tomorrow Y Animal. Back in the day, we spoke on this blog about these three feature films, which not only gathered a large audience in France, but also turned viewers into actors in their own lives. They put many people in motion towards the ecological transition.

Dion is one of those personalities who is not content with talking, but also doing. He is a militant activist like any other: he participated in the French Climate Convention and harangued the masses to sign against the state in what became known as “the case of the century.” Thanks to this legal initiative, the French State must reduce its emissions of polluting gases before the end of 2022, within a few days. Otherwise, you will have to pay astronomical compensation.

Restoring nature needs people disconnected from so much virtual connection and willing to recover touch: willing to work with their hands

And now Dion has signed three documentaries of about 50 minutes each, under the global title A new world, on climate change resilience, adaptation and regeneration. This work can be seen in open signal and dubbed into Spanish through the website of the Arte chain and until May 13, 2023.

In my case, after having watched so many documentaries over the years about the more than perverse effects of global warming, there is nothing that really surprises me, except our stubborn inaction in general as a society. And I tell myself that the more the movie of our lives progresses, the less there is the bun oven. Acting for the benefit of the planet means first of all seeing the reality that surrounds us, observing it. Increasingly, we live screened, adults and children alike. Is my son the only teenager who comes home and rushes to do homework in a heartbeat, since he knows that later he will be able to connect to his favorite video game?

I tell myself that restoring nature needs people disconnected from so much virtual connection and willing to recover not only sight and observation of their surroundings, but also people interested in touch: willing to work with their hands. Do we as a society encourage this type of occupation or rather do we despise them? This new world that is announced needs many eyes to observe and many hands to dig the earth, plant, gather and teach children to love the forest.

I could talk about many virtuous initiatives that appear in documentaries: activists who occupy forests threatened with logging, like Robin Hood reborn; those who travel the world to replant trees; those who create permaculture orchards in Africa, and give training and work to thousands of young people.

I insist again. If so many individual people do their bit to create this new world, what prevents France, for example, from reducing its polluting emissions? Hasn’t everything already been more than clear for decades?

The sad answer comes from the mouth of Helene Landemore, Professor of Political Science at Yale University: “Democracy is so weak on climate issues because it is not a true democracy.” According to the academic, the real obstacle is plutocracy, oligarchy and even capitalism.

If so many individual people do their bit to create this new world, what prevents France, for example, from reducing its polluting emissions?

An analysis of this type can depress the most optimistic. We are witnessing a duel of the titans and capitalism does not seem to want to give up for the moment. I tell myself that we will always have our sphere of personal responsibility: my vote, my decision on where to live, how to consume, how to transport myself. And we can always reduce our carbon footprint. In fact, the documentaries inspired me to a new initiative to propose to co-ownership where I have been living recently: turning the roofs of the buildings into eco-roofs, that is, installing solar panels and a green area.

I don’t know if together we will be able to build that new world that is being announced, but I believe that ultimately our individual conscience will always remain, our grain of sand. A grain of sand does not make a beach, we already know, but a beach is made up, after all, of millions of granites.

