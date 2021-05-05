“This season we started with a good soil moisture condition throughout the Pampean region,” he said. Maria Elena Fernandez Long, expert in agricultural climatology and teacher at the Faculty of Agronomy of the UBA, in the 2021 edition of A todo wheat.

However, we will have to be attentive to some specific exceptions that are observed in the extreme south of the province of Buenos Aires, west and northwest of Córdoba, north of Santiago del Estero and west of Chaco, where humidity levels are below the normal. “In Junín, the groundwater did not recover to the expected values ​​to reach a normal content, it is a wake-up call for that area of ​​northern Buenos Aires,” the specialist warned.

Regarding the characteristics of the climate that can be predicted for the coming months, he mentioned that rainfall below normal is expected in the province of Buenos Aires, Misiones, Corrientes, east of Formosa, Chaco and northeast of Santa Fe, during the next trimester. While in the rest of the Pampean region rains are expected at normal levels.

With respect to the mean temperature, values ​​within normality are predicted for the wheat area. However, according to forecasts, in the next three months there would be minimum temperatures below normal in the province of Buenos Aires, west of Santa Fe, Entre Ríos, Chaco, Formosa and Santiago del Estero.

And regarding the probability of the occurrence of hot extremes, higher than normal temperatures are expected to occur, especially in the center of the Pampas region. “This would indicate a greater probability that there is a greater thermal amplitude and in general, this is associated with greater radiation,” said Fernández Long.

Yield and climate

“There is no homogeneous response of wheat to interannual climatic variability for the entire wheat area of ​​the Pampean region, there is a great regionalization in the variability of yields with respect to the climate”, explained the teacher.

According to a study carried out by Fernández Long together with a team of specialists, it was determined that in the core area, southeast of Buenos Aires, east center of Santa Fe and east of Entre Ríos, where there is normally enough soil moisture, the variability of wheat yields mainly respond to what happens with temperature and radiation, while in the southwestern regions of Buenos Aires, east of La Pampa, Córdoba, Chaco, central west and north of Santa Fe, the results respond fundamentally to the condition of soil moisture.