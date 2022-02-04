Daughter of the founders of Guarana Brazila clothing brand that operated until 2016, in São Paulo, the businesswoman Ana Carolina Bassi grew up among threads and needles—but managed to go far beyond the family business. Created in 2014 as the company’s second brand, the brand Carol Bassi gained strength based on the stylist’s image on social media. “We started with a knitting coat, which became a successful case and inspired the entire collection that would follow”, said the brand’s director, Caio Campos, who is also Ana Carolina’s husband. Since then, growth has been exponential. During the pandemic, the couple invested in several sales strategies that increased revenue by 63.5% in the last year, reaching R$ 59 million.

The success caught the attention of Arezzo&Co., which bought the brand for R$ 180 million at the end of 2021. The acquisition had two reasons. On the one hand, there was a need for a women’s brand to complement the group’s portfolio. On the other hand, the “Carol factor” weighed in. For Rony Meisler, CEO of the apparel division and founder of Reserva – who joined Arezzo&Co. in 2020 – , “Carol has created a great business and, at the same time, seems to be the best friend of her consumers”. That’s why she remains as director of the brand, a position she shares with her husband. Both are committed to the company’s goals for the next four years.

To better understand this path, it is necessary to go back to 2019. That year, the businesswoman decided to take a bigger step, changing her address. She exchanged her old store for one of 940 m2 in Shopping Cidade Jardim, in São Paulo, where there are several international brands. The new address had barely started working when the pandemic hit, with all the restrictions on the operation of malls. What could have buried the brand’s expansion plans turned out to be its salvation. Marketing efforts were centered on Ana Carolina’s social networks, which already translated the style of her creations. “We hired four professional influencers and supported the spontaneous ones, who are client-friends”, stated Campos. Today there are 400 thousand followers.

STORE IN STORE But there was another issue: to monetize the space in the mall at a time when most people didn’t want to leave the house. The way out was to invite other brands. The strategy, known by the English term “store in store”, reduced the fixed costs of the space and increased the brand’s marketing budget. With sophisticated — and independent — kiosks from Bites, Café Healthy, Gapaz, Sardegna, Sisley and Yukio, the place was similar to a multi-brand store, only more sophisticated. Customers approved of the new consumer experience. And investors even more so.