Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a M42 company, has achieved a remarkable milestone with the number of bariatric surgeries performed by its bariatric surgery program exceeding 3,200 since the program began in 2017.

In light of the increase in obesity rates around the world, which has tripled over the past fifty years, obesity surgery is seen as a successful, effective and long-term treatment option for obese patients who have been unable to treat this problem with other weight loss methodologies.

Estimates of the World Health Organization indicate that there are more than one billion people around the world who suffer from obesity, while the report of the National Health Survey in the UAE 2017-2018 determined that 27% of the respondents suffer from obesity, and the age group between 30 and 44 years was the most affected by this disease. .

Despite the many effective methods available today for weight loss, maintaining a healthy weight after losing excess weight through bariatric surgery is a challenge in itself.

and through the Bariatric Surgery Program; Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi offers a more sustainable solution for those looking to lose significant amounts of body weight. The surgical procedure also offers many other health benefits for patients, including improving the condition of people with type 2 diabetes, heart disease, depression, joint pain, and enhancing fertility.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s implementation of more than 3,200 obesity surgeries is an indication of the distinguished levels of clinical care it provides in this regard and the importance of surgery as a successful treatment option for obesity and its associated diseases.

Dr. Javed Raza, Director of Bariatric Surgery and Consultant General Surgeon at the Digestive Diseases Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: The world is witnessing a significant increase in obesity prevalence rates, and this health condition is classified as a real disease that threatens vital organs in the human body such as the kidneys, heart, and reproductive system, and leads to many health disorders. Such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and various types of cancer, in addition to sleep apnea, and all of these diseases lead to a deterioration in the patient’s health and quality of life in general.

Dr. Raza emphasized the benefits of bariatric surgery for patients with this disease. He said: Obesity surgery includes options such as gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and duodenal switch, as these options have proven their efficiency in treating patients who suffer from chronic diseases related to obesity.

Studies have shown that bariatric surgery not only helps to achieve significant weight loss for patients, but also improves their health and quality of life in general. life.

In addition to surgical procedures, the multidisciplinary team in the Obesity Surgery Program at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi offers two unique types of treatments: the endoscopic single duodenal-ileal anastomosis procedure and robotic sleeve surgery in accordance with a number of national and international criteria for selecting those eligible for surgery. The hospital treats patients with many complex health conditions Including high body mass index, multiple comorbidities, and those who fail to lose weight with traditional methods. Supported by the latest technology, the program also provides personalized care, educating patients, and providing them with the necessary support after surgery.