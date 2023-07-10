Stella Assange, the wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who filed a new review lawsuit against the British government’s decision to extradite him to the United States, asked the US president for clemency on Monday.

“Biden could put an end to this at any time. It is not in the interest of the (American) administration that Julian is tried during an election period,” declared Stella Assange, speaking at the Swiss Press Club in Geneva.

“The United Kingdom is giving signs that things are speeding up and wants to see Julian extradited. Julian could be extradited from here at the end of the summer. (…). The Biden administration will have to deal with the matter and I don’t think it’s of your interest,” he said.

The 52-year-old Australian is accused in the United States of having published more than 700,000 confidential documents since 2010 on US military and diplomatic activities, especially in Iraq and Afghanistan. He can be sentenced to tens of years in prison.

Arrested by British police in 2019 after seven years in custody at the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid being extradited to Sweden on charges of sexual assault, Assange has been detained for four years in a high-security prison in east London.

His supporters portray him as a martyr for press freedom. The British government accepted his extradition in June 2022, but Assange appealed.

There is one last possibility. If the request for review is accepted, the case could be the subject of a public hearing before new judges of the High Court. Otherwise, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) could be the last option to avoid Assange’s extradition.

AFP