Researchers at the University of Hong Kong confirmed the first case of re-infection with Covid-19 on August 25. A 33-year-old young man infected with the virus last March, and tested negative twice, has just been positive for SARS-CoV-2 again, four and a half months after his first infection. The researchers say that this is indeed a new contamination and that the strain of the virus is different.

This information relaunches the debate around the circulation of different strains of Covid and therefore, by extension, the effectiveness of antibodies for this disease. Are the strains different? Is collective immunity still possible?

To answer our questions, we interviewed Yves Gaudin, virologist, CNRS research director at Paris-Saclay University.