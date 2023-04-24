CLEAN 🧹

👋🏼 In Chelsea, they will release several players who are no longer in the plans, so there are already 11 in transferables:

🔵Hakim Ziyech

🔵Azpilicueta

🔵Aubameyang

🔵Kovacic

🔵Mason Mount

🔵Pulisic

🔵Loftus-Check

🔵N’golo Kanté

🔵Lukaku

🔵Gallagher

🔵Chalobah pic.twitter.com/2WC7U66FqE

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) April 23, 2023