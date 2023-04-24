Horror season for Chelsea: since the club ceased to belong to the Abrahamovic family, the management of the London team has collapsed to the ground, those from the capital of England this year not only experienced a cycle of drought in achievements , but also led the institution to an unpromising financial future after an investment of more than 600 million euros in signings, of which very few, if not none, performed as expected.
The English team understands that once again they require signings to rebuild the path. However, this time it will not be so easy and not because the Boehly family does not have the money to sign more stars, but because the club is exceeding the financial limits that both UEFA and the FA allow, they have a lot of spending, little income. That being the case, those in London are forced to sell before they buy and that is why they have a long list of outings for the summer.
Hakim Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Aubameyang, Kovacic, Mason Mount, Pulisic, Loftus-Check, N’golo Kanté, Lukaku, Gallagher, Chalobah, are the 11 names that the club has decided to place on the departure list regardless of what they propose The next Chelsea manager, which everything indicates, will be Pochettino. In addition to these footballers, it is important to point out that the two on loan, Joao Felix and Zakaria, will not be bought by those from London, which is why the list of games grows to 13.
